Coming Up Live: International Rookies Championships

The future is here... The iXS International Rookies Championships action is going down today at 11:55 CEST. These are the next world champions so don't miss out on all the action live from Bike Park Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in Austria, here on Pinkbike.
This race is like no other in the world. The next generation get their first experience of the limelight with a full professional start and finish area, live TV coverage and support from Red Bull. A truly international event, this year there are over 250 of the world's best riders from almost 30 different countries. All will be laying down the pedal power with the dream to be crowned the unofficial world champion across one of 5 different categories (Under 13 male, Under 15 male/female and Under 17 male/female).
Practice kicked off at 09:00 giving the rider's two hours to dial their lines and improve on yesterday's race runs. Canada's Jackson Goldstone set the track alight yesterday with the fastest time of the day clocking an incredible time of 03:00:4. The winner of the women's race was Bulgaria's Izabela Yankova who delivered a scorching time of 03:33.5.
With the sunshine booked, a dry track promised and the added pressure of the Championship title, we hope to see times of sub 3 minutes.
Check out the course preview with Pinkbike's Si Paton and Jackson Goldstone.
You can watch all the action live here
on Pinkbike in English from 11:55 CEST.
on Pinkbike in German from 11:55 CEST.Livestream in EnglishLivestream in German
They are riding HOW fast?!
Further information about biking in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis is available on www.bike-sfl.at
