Coming Up Live: Rookies Cup Round 5

Round 5 of the Specialized Rookies Cup presented by iXS at Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis in the Austrian state of Tyrol.
Now in its sixth successful year of delivering a mountain bike festival aimed at all the family and putting the stars of tomorrow into the limelight today.
Focused on the Juvenile/Cadets up to the Junior aged riders, this event gives them the experience of a lifetime racing in front of the cameras and spectators. As well as replicating a full-blown iXS International level event with over 300 riders signed on from almost 30 countries, making this a truly international affair.
Practice started early on Friday morning with riders coming to grips with a wet and greasy course after a night of thunderstorms and torrential rain. The trail fairies had a few surprises for the racers with a number of subtle track changes, none more so than the first corner which saw all the action and crashes!
Like with many a recent event, the weather threw a spanner in the works as halfway through seeding, a monstrous thunderstorm landed over us, dumping hailstones and what seemed like half of the Lake Geneva on our heads. The decision was made to cancel the rest of seeding and transfer over to Saturday those that never had the opportunity to get a timed run. Race runs will start at 12:30 sharp with the younger racers firing out of the start pen first with the last riders down expected to be before 17:00.
In the meantime, please take a run down the course with Jackson Goldstone and Si Paton from the official course preview here:
The weather forecast for today is looking a lot more favourable with brilliant sunshine in the morning followed by mixed sunshine and clouds in the afternoon for racing. You can catch all the action live from Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis on Pinkbike today at 12:25 pm CEST. Livestream in EnglishLivestream in German
