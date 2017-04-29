Pinkbike.com
Coming Up: Live Stream, Swatch Rocket Air Finals
Apr 29, 2017 at 10:00
Apr 29, 2017
by
Flying Metal
Live from Thun, Switzerland. FMB World tour Gold Event
Other timezones:
Squamish, Canada: 11 AM PST
Austalia, Sydney: 4 AM, Sunday 30 April
New York, USA: 2 PM
UK: 7 PM
MENTIONS:
@FMBA
/
@flyingmetal
4 Comments
Score
Time
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
ibishreddin
(21 mins ago)
Lol world cup this weekend makes this irrelevant.
[Reply]
+ 5
Steezwhip
(17 mins ago)
As surprising as it might sound, some people actually like to watch dirt jump competitions instead of racing. Pinkbike efforts are much appreciated
[Reply]
- 2
nuttypoolog
(15 mins ago)
I wouldn't say irrelevant, but definitely not the center of attention. Maybe they should put some guys on 29ers to create more hype???
[Reply]
+ 5
Crooks
(11 mins ago)
You can see both live, for free, without missing a part of either. How does that make one irrelevant? Thanks for the coverage PB, I assume most of us here actually appreciate it!
[Reply]
4 Comments
Post a Comment