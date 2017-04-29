Coming Up: Live Stream, Swatch Rocket Air Finals

Apr 29, 2017 at 10:00
Apr 29, 2017
by Flying Metal  
 
Live from Thun, Switzerland. FMB World tour Gold Event

Other timezones:

Squamish, Canada: 11 AM PST
Austalia, Sydney: 4 AM, Sunday 30 April
New York, USA: 2 PM
UK: 7 PM

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on April 28th-29th 2017 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

