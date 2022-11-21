Live to Play Sports Appoints Sean Sullivan as CEO

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles
Live to Play Sports, parent company of Norco Bicycles
, has appointed industry veteran Sean Sullivan as CEO. Sullivan has served on the Live to Play (LTP) Advisory Board for five years before taking on the leadership role. His strategic outlook and experience will support the organization’s global expansion and its history of innovation and growth while continuing to connect with riders and dealers.
“In my five years of service on the board, I have become a big fan of this company and the Norco brand. And, after 15-plus years in the bike industry, it’s a genuine pleasure to feel the infectious passion that’s at the heart of what they do.” Since stepping up their commitment to rider-focused technical innovation, resulting in two Bike of the Year awards from Pinkbike in three years, Norco has continued to grow its reputation in Canada and around the world.
LTP’s in-house and distributed brand business has also continued to expand to meet the needs of Canadian dealers. While aiming to continue the company’s upwards trajectory through post-Covid market challenges, Sullivan is committed to staying true to what makes LTP’s company culture unique.
“LTP and Norco were built on an ethic of being fair and honest – with our staff, our dealers, our suppliers, and consumers – and that reputation has played a crucial role in our success,” he said. “As decisions are made to continue growing the business, that commitment will remain intact.”
