Live To Ride: The Fire’s Still Burning for Rob Welch - Video

Feb 23, 2017 at 10:00
Feb 23, 2017
by Nico Turner  
 
You might remember Rob Welch for his edits where he’s blasting around skateparks on his mountain bike. Most memorably for his World first 900 on a MTB. He’s not put out any edits since 2013, why? Rob would always pushed himself really hard when we were filming but it turns out that his love for riding and constant need to push his limits were wearing its toll on his body. In 2013 he was diagnosed with degeneration of the patella, essentially arthritis in both legs.

Live To Ride - The Fire’s Still Burning Ft. Rob Welch

by Nico-T
Views: 2,675    Faves: 84    Comments: 14


bigquotes To be told your knee injuries will stop you riding is never what a rider wants to hear, more so if your anything like I am then it isn't an option. I remember going for a session at terminal 1 skate park a couple months after my operation and just gritting my teeth and getting on with, the next day when I woke up I had to slide down the stairs sat down. Clearly something had to give. Whilst physically I could have simply put up with the pain, mentally it didn't add up for me, I'm an all or nothing type of person and not being able to ride to my full potential simply wasn't an option.

Photo thanks to Darren Ellis
Photo by Darren Ellis

bigquotes I had recently gotten a freeride bike as something to mess about on outside of my usual riding, and after I had to take a step back from skate parks and dirt jumping it was the perfect solution. I was finding that I could have long intense sessions without ridiculous amounts of pain; I had found my focus again, something that I could give 100%.

Photo thanks to Darren Ellis
Photo by Darren Ellis

bigquotes For me freeriding gives me more scope than ever before to portray my love for cycling. Being able to visualise a trail, see it come to life and then ride it was something I had certainly been missing out on! It's funny cause it must sound like freeriding is the best of a bad situation for me, yet the reality is so different, my fixation on skate park riding had just clouded my vision as to what else was out there; In some ways, my injuries have been a blessing in disguise.

You would think that with Rob's move away from the skatepark the last thing you would see him riding is a BMX.

bigquotes I only actually got on a Bmx for the first time 6 months ago. Mentally I don't feel as though I have anything to prove with it, If I were to get a dirt jump bike again you can be certain I wouldn't be able to settle for anything less than giving it my all. Bmx is new to me and I'm happy having the odd session here and there, and physically I can handle that.

Photo thanks to Darren Ellis
Photo by Darren Ellis

What does the future hold for Rob Welch?

bigquotes For me freeriding is merely the evolution of my riding through the years, I'm humbled by what I have already achieved but I still have more to give; the fire is still burning. It's hard to say what the future will hold, but you can be certain it will involve two wheels.

Thanks for taking the time out to watch the video and hear Rob's story. Rob would like to thank Liam Dudley from Creation Cycles for 4 years support.

Special Thanks // Creation Cycles
Credits // Video: Nico Turner // Photos: Darren Ellis

MENTIONS: @Nico-T
16 Comments

  • + 4
 sweet. some of these jumps and lines that Rob has worked long and hard on are sick, too! even the ghetto wheel bonk feature :-) great work Rob, and Nico on the edit.
  • + 2
 That should do the trick. Great to see you killing it, Rob. I wish you all the best with what ever you do in the future. tup
  • + 1
 Cool vid. Anyone else notice he has a fox fork in the video but has a rockshox one in the final picture?
  • + 1
 Excuse my ignorance but ive never heard of you but youre freakin killing it!! That was such a sweet edit, nice job guys!
  • + 1
 Excellent vid Nico. Any idea what the model/name of the bmx at the end was? Thanks.
  • + 1
 Mafia Justice
  • + 1
 So good Nico! Rob killing it like usual.... he is one the best UK free riders.
  • + 2
 Absolute killer work! Loved it guys!
  • + 1
 How he made that corner at 3:45 is a head scratcher. Awesome.
  • + 1
 That line looks Amazing!! top work bud
  • + 1
 tr250? or a tr500 with fox 36s?
  • + 1
 Does anyone know what bike he's riding?
  • + 1
 Transition TR500 with 180mm forks and 26inch wheels
  • + 1
 @creationcycles: Aaaaaah. I almost thought it was a GT fury with a 180 fork, but it wan't bulky enough. Thanks.
  • + 1
 Long pants, singlet
  • + 0
 great video, lovely vibe

Post a Comment



