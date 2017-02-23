Live To Ride: The Fire’s Still Burning for Rob Welch - Video

To be told your knee injuries will stop you riding is never what a rider wants to hear, more so if your anything like I am then it isn't an option. I remember going for a session at terminal 1 skate park a couple months after my operation and just gritting my teeth and getting on with, the next day when I woke up I had to slide down the stairs sat down. Clearly something had to give. Whilst physically I could have simply put up with the pain, mentally it didn't add up for me, I'm an all or nothing type of person and not being able to ride to my full potential simply wasn't an option.