Video: Jesse Melamed Makes his Medium Bike Smaller

May 25, 2021
by Miranda Miller  

Even though Jesse rode his medium Rocky Mountain Altitude to the top step of an unofficial EWS Overall, did he do it all on a bike that was too big? With Remi sizing down to a medium frame it opened the doors for some big questions from Jesse regarding his own set up.

On episode 9 from MGM Alternative, we follow up on last week’s Rabbit Hole, which was more or less us getting confused over measurements for 20 minutes. We haven’t taken it personally if you didn’t watch it- in fact, it means that there's a chance you still think we’re cool and smart!

Equipment optimization is all too tempting, especially for Jesse so watch how he tests an angle headset VS a reach adjust headset on back to back laps in Pemberton, B.C.

MGM Alternative


Angle Set
• Rocky Mountain Altitude size Medium (Jesse is 5'7")
• 1 degree Angle Headset
• Ride9 position: 2.5 (custom, don't ask.)
• 170mm Front Travel
• Raceface Turbine 40mm Stem
Reach Adjust
• Rocky Mountain Altitude size Medium
• -5mm Reach Adjust Headset
• Ride9 position: 1
• 160mm Front Travel to offset the stack height of the reach adjust
• Raceface Turbine 40mm Stem


Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA. So by watching, liking and subscribing you’re in turn, helping out the trails that so many people enjoy!

26 Comments

  • 39 1
 The right bike size is the one that arrives within 6 months.
  • 14 3
 I'm still convinced that the realllly minute geo adjustments only have tangible benefits if you're spending work week type of hours on a bike (as seen here). I ride 3-5 hours a week and honestly do not think I, or most normal people could tell if somebody brought my reach back or forward 5mm or my stack up or down 5mm.
  • 6 0
 I don't know about reach, but I when I tried different set ups moving the stem spacers I was surprised by how much of a difference 5mm made, you can definitely feel it.
  • 2 0
 You'd notice stack for sure... maybe not JRA, but your first steep ascent or descent and you you would notice. If you haven't tried playing around with it you should. You might find a better cockpit set-up... maybe more confidence on the downs and/or better technical climbing abilities. Simple as moving a 5mm spacer or two.
  • 11 0
 I’m 6’5” so my bikes have always been downsized!
  • 1 4
 I'm 5'9" so I've always been up sized.
  • 1 0
 When eat out, I always supersize...
  • 7 2
 Most EWS downsize, that being said, I don't ride EWS so why should I
  • 5 1
 I think we are starting to see where the longer reach with the shortest stem possible trend starts to scale back a bit..
  • 5 1
 Maybe Jesse is just in between frame sizes at 5'7" so he's trying to dial in his fit? That isn't as profound though.
  • 8 4
 That trend died about three years ago and the fast lads never adopted it anyway. I think these super massive bikes are quite good for novices and beginners though as they do help riders get down stuff that they wouldn’t normally be able to as they’re really easy to ride but hard to ride fast.
  • 10 0
 Except for those of us that are above 6'2". We are finally able to tinker with sizing, since we no longer have to buy the largest "xl", slap the longest stem on it, and just get used to it.
  • 1 0
 @Vudu74: Yup. You hit the nail on the head. The 510 reach on my Spur feels nearly perfect and it gives me (a tall dude) enough room to actually move around on the bike.
  • 2 0
 @jwdenver: "Maybe Jesse is just in between frame sizes at 5'7" so he's trying to dial in his fit? That isn't as profound though."

At 5'7" he's not between sizes. That's a solid medium.
  • 2 0
 @jwdenver: there's an earlier episode about how Remy (who is 5'10") moved down to a medium, which got this whole thing going. I think the general consensus in a lot of places is that bikes have gotten too long for the recommended heights and the pros are on the leading edge of adjusting to that.
  • 1 0
 Maybe time for a negative stem lenght
  • 1 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: 5'10" is right in the middle of L and M for many brands, which has frustrated my bike shopping forever. I rode an M and sometimes felt cramped but M was always the size recommended to me.... for years you only upsized from a mid-fitment if you wanted racing level stability, or so everyone said. Then I spent some time on various bikes in both M and L 2yrs ago when shopping around and found even with the new longer geo that a L frame felt better trail riding. I'd still choose an M for any DJ/pump track style riding and probably for some park laps too, but the L put me in the right body position to ride more aggressively and corner with more confidence than hanging off the back of an M size.
  • 1 0
 @pourquois-pas: 5'10" here as well and forever between sizes too. I think my preferred reach is right around 460 which is suddenly medium on most modern bikes.
  • 3 0
 The wheelbases are so huge now. But the seated climbing position is cramped. Do we really need 77 degree sta?
  • 3 0
 Longer, slacker, steeper, shorter, profit
  • 2 0
 The speed of that first descent!
  • 1 0
 27.5 rear might be next (given all the other front end adjustments to maintain proper BB height)...?
  • 12 11
 “Modern” geo is fast food sizing for bikes.
  • 6 0
 ???
  • 3 1
 Mung Beans
  • 1 0
 What about talking with internationnal metric units ?

Post a Comment



