Video: Jesse Melamed Makes his Medium Bike Smaller

Even though Jesse rode his medium Rocky Mountain Altitude to the top step of an unofficial EWS Overall, did he do it all on a bike that was too big? With Remi sizing down to a medium frame it opened the doors for some big questions from Jesse regarding his own set up.
On episode 9 from MGM Alternative, we follow up on last week’s Rabbit Hole
, which was more or less us getting confused over measurements for 20 minutes. We haven’t taken it personally if you didn’t watch it- in fact, it means that there's a chance you still think we’re cool and smart!
Equipment optimization is all too tempting, especially for Jesse so watch how he tests an angle headset VS a reach adjust headset on back to back laps in Pemberton, B.C.
Angle Set
• Rocky Mountain Altitude size Medium (Jesse is 5'7")
• 1 degree Angle Headset
• Ride9 position: 2.5 (custom, don't ask.)
• 170mm Front Travel
• Raceface Turbine 40mm Stem
Reach Adjust
• Rocky Mountain Altitude size Medium
• -5mm Reach Adjust Headset
• Ride9 position: 1
• 160mm Front Travel to offset the stack height of the reach adjust
• Raceface Turbine 40mm Stem
Don't forget that for the first year of our channel, MGM Alternative will donate all the money generated from YouTube ad revenue to our local trail association SORCA.
