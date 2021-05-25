Video: Jesse Melamed Makes his Medium Bike Smaller

Angle Set

• Rocky Mountain Altitude size Medium (Jesse is 5'7")

• 1 degree Angle Headset

• Ride9 position: 2.5 (custom, don't ask.)

• 170mm Front Travel

• Raceface Turbine 40mm Stem



Reach Adjust

• Rocky Mountain Altitude size Medium

• -5mm Reach Adjust Headset

• Ride9 position: 1

• 160mm Front Travel to offset the stack height of the reach adjust

• Raceface Turbine 40mm Stem

