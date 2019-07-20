Live Now: 4X Pro Tour Round 2 - JBC Czech Republic

Timetable (CEST)
Livestream Saturday July, 20th
UK: 5:45pm
Central Europe: 6:45pm (CEST)
Vancouver: 9:45am
USA: 9:45am (PDT) / 12:45am (EDT)
Australia: 2:45am (AEST / Sunday 21.07.2019)
New Zealand: 05:45am (NZDT / Sunday 21.07.2019)
15:00 – 16:30 Official trainingTrack PreviewHighlights 2018
17:00 – 17:30 opening ceremony JBC 4X Revelations
17:45 – 18:30 Revelations BIG AIR Contest (freestyle MTB contest)
18:30 – 18:45 Martin Šonka Red Bull Air Race exhibition
19:00 – 20:30 JBC 4X Revelations – main event
For more information about the race check http://jbc4xrevelations.com
and http://www.4xprotour.com
.
MENTIONS: @The4XProTour @GHOST-Bikes
0 Comments
Post a Comment