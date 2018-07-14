Live Now: 4X Pro Tour Round 4 - Czech Republic

Livestream Saturday 14. July 2018Detailed TIME SCHEDULE (CEST):
CEST: 17:00pm
USA: 8:00am (PDT) 11:00am (EDT)
Canada: 8:00am (Vancouver)
BST: 16:00pm
Australia: 1:00am on 16. July (AET)
New Zealand: 3:00am on 16. July (NZST)
17:00 – 17:45 – opening ceremony Revelations stage (start of live coverage)
18:00 – 20:30 – JBC 4X Revelations finals
20:30 – 21:00 – award ceremony Revelations stage (end of live coverage)Direct Link to Youtube
Trailer 2018
Highlights 2017
For more information about the race check http://jbc4xrevelations.com
and http://www.4xprotour.com
.
MENTIONS: @The4XProTour
/ @redbullbike
/ @GhostBikes
2 Comments
Post a Comment