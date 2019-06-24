Living the Dream: David Rosen's Flow Motion Titanium Hardtail

Dave Rosen

"I remember I was sitting with my friend Rob when I announced that I felt like titanium is due for a comeback. He looked at me like, 'What are you talking about?' I told him that I was totally sick of carbon.



"I was on the carbon craze like everybody else. I'd show up at a group ride and it seemed like everyone was on the same bike. They had no personality. Hey, carbon bikes are great. There's no question about it. My S-Works Tarmacs were amazing. One day, though, my mountain bike fell over onto my Tarmac 3, and the handlebar hit the top tube. It didn't hit that hard, but it sounded like shattering glass. I had to replace the frame."



That was the turning point for Rosen. As luck would have it, he was invited to race for a friend who had

Like everybody else at the time, Rosen sourced his first frames from a reputable Chinese manufacturer, anticipating he'd be offering a truly high-end product at a price that would lure up-scale customers away from the carbon monopolies of Trek, Specialized and Cervelo, while undercutting the (justifiably) stratospheric asking prices of established custom titanium marquis like Seven, Merlin and Moots. Predictably, the first production run was everything he had hoped for.



Head badges should be riveted or bolted onto the frame. I prefer classic, old-school style. No stickers, and no paint. — Dave Rosen

Rosen believed he had done his homework. He'd hired quality control experts to monitor production, and spent plenty of time with his Chinese factory to

But Rosen's issues were larger than shepherding his Chinese supplier back up to speed. His first year in the bicycle business indicated that he may have missed the mark entirely. His customers, it turned out, were very much like him. They were educated, bicycle savvy types with discretionary income who were more interested in quality and performance than searching for the best deal they could wrangle for their next bike purchase. After some soul searching, he moved all of his production home.



Rosen's come-to-Jesus moment put Sage Titanium Bicycles on the straight and narrow path. He prefers to withhold the names of his US frame makers, divulging only that one is in Tennessee and the other is a lesser known, highly respected builder in Portland, Oregon, where Rosen is based. Sage's modest range includes one model in four genres: Road, Gravel, Cyclocross and Mountain. Prices range from $2,900 USD for a frame only, to upwards of $12,000 if you want to go crazy with custom features and components.



Customers can choose from Rosen's ready-made geometry, or customize their frame numbers for an extra charge. Sage's website has a "bike builder" function that walks you through a range of component and color selections so you can fool around as long as you need to personalize both your bike and its final price. If you want advice, Rosen will be happy to walk you through the process. He's ridden and raced everything he sells.



Being a Portlandian, Rosen is an avowed cyclocross racer, where his PDXCX has earned high praise. Rosen's love affair with riding and racing, however, began on a mountain bike. Those were the years when he fell in love with titanium and was indoctrinated into the customization mentality - when the seeds were sewn that sprouted between cracks in his corporate sidewalk and blossomed into this custom bicycle business. I was surprised to discover then, that Rosen dragged his feet for a long time before he designed his first mountain bike.

Sage's builds use Shimano drivetrains exclusively. The rigid X-12 type derailleur hanger is protected by a break-away bolt.

I think I was riding Lord of the Squirrels when I realized that this was it. This is what the Flow Motion is made for. — Dave Rosen

Sage Flow Motion

• AM hardtail, 3/2.5 alloy titanium

• Fork travel: 150/160mm

• 65.5º head angle, 74º seat angle, 425mm chainstay

• Reach: 412mm to 479mm

• Custom geometry option

• Wheels: 27.5" standard / 29" with tires up to 2.2"

• Hand-made in Portland, Oregon, from USA-made tubing

• Sizes: Small, medium, large, & X-large

• MSRP: Frame only- $2,900 USD, builds start at $7,862

Eyeing up its construction, my medium-sized frame was up there with the better titanium bikes I've seen. Welds were near-perfect, double-pass beads where they were in plain sight, while down by the bottom bracket area, the joints were less attractive, but still, well-executed. (Titanium must be welded in an oxygen-free environment, at strictly controlled heat ranges, so welders often join the parts first with a smaller, carefully controlled weld and then pass over that a second time to reinforce the joint with additional metal in a smoother, more attractive pattern.)

The only internal cable routes to the dropper post.

Riding It

Adapting to its rigid rear end took all of about ten minutes, which meant that I could enjoy the Flow Motion's finer attributes on my first outing. Armed with a 44-millimeter fork offset, steering is light and absolutely precise feeling. Like most slack-ish front ends and almost every hardtail I've liked, the Sage corners best when you pressurize the bottom bracket and lean into the front wheel a little. When it drifts, you'll hardly notice it, because the bike stays composed.



Assume the hardtail hover (butt about an inch or two over the saddle) and the Flow Motion glides over the kind of rooted and rocky chatter that you'd expect on the more aggressive end of the blue-line trail rating. You'll have to work harder, though, to keep up with the dual-suspension crowd on anything that resembles a black. That said, I never balked at a steep drop or dicey descent aboard the Sage. It's quite forgiving and solid feeling under saddle.



I had the most fun, however, when I was popping off of rock slabs, and punching little jumps and natural features that my long-travel trail bikes would have completely ignored. If you want smooth fast and

A little busy downstairs, but it's simple.

First Impressions

I'm not going to lie, I'd rather have a lightweight, 150-millimeter-travel dual suspension bike for my daily driver. That said, I will unabashedly admit that I returned from every ride aboard the Flow Motion with a "slap me, I'm stupid" smile. The short time I had the bike was not enough for a full review, but I can tell you for sure that Rosen got the fun part right when he designed it. If you live where it's mucky most of the time, owning a rust proof all-mountain bike with fewer moving parts is also worth consideration. I anticipate some will criticize Dave as one more corporate outsider who bought his way into the sacred hall of custom bike makers. Ride his bike though, and you'll know otherwise. It's the real deal. Rosen's probably not making bank, but his new office has wheels. Cheers for living the dream. — RC

