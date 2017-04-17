VIDEOS

Caroline Buchanan and Barry Nobles: Living The Ride, New Zealand – Video

Apr 17, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Adrenaline couple Barry Nobles and Caroline Buchanan are on a thrill seeking action-packed adventure. With their competitive natures, need for speed, enthusiasm, and sense of fun, the power couple are living the ride of their lives.

Balancing standing on top of the world's most competitive BMX and mountain bike podiums and defending world titles, they are always making life interesting and pushing the adrenaline boundaries! Their two wheel journey has some horsepower to it too as they travel iconic roads riding Harley Davidsons.

Watch as their extreme lifestyles showcase overcoming fears, pushing their bodies and abilities on two wheels, traveling to the world's tourism hot spots and having fun filled action packed adventures off the beaten trail!


MENTIONS: @FlyRacing / @AirborneBicycles


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Hmmm, this was weird. Really not sure what to classify this video as? It felt like a very well produced home video.... whatever this is, I think they missed the mark. There is a cool story to be told and both individuals are freak of the freak athletes...
  • + 1
 Agree. Video doesn't seem to have a "purpose".
  • + 2
 Hi 2017, I want to go Heli DHing, riding my M1, listening to the Chainsmoke soundtrack whilst pretending to be Shaun Palmer. -1997
  • + 1
 Let's burn the maximum of greenhouse gases, and buzz some wildlife in helicopters, while making a film all about us. Generation Y-should-I-give-a-f*ck-as-long-as-I'm-having-a-good-time?
  • + 1
 "Because my life is dope, and I do dope sh*t"

www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gtIHcWa6HU

