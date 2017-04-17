Caroline Buchanan and Barry Nobles: Living The Ride, New Zealand – Video

Adrenaline couple Barry Nobles and Caroline Buchanan are on a thrill seeking action-packed adventure. With their competitive natures, need for speed, enthusiasm, and sense of fun, the power couple are living the ride of their lives.Balancing standing on top of the world's most competitive BMX and mountain bike podiums and defending world titles, they are always making life interesting and pushing the adrenaline boundaries! Their two wheel journey has some horsepower to it too as they travel iconic roads riding Harley Davidsons.Watch as their extreme lifestyles showcase overcoming fears, pushing their bodies and abilities on two wheels, traveling to the world's tourism hot spots and having fun filled action packed adventures off the beaten trail!