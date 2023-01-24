Liv's 2023 Intrigue LT is Their Most Aggressive Bike Yet





Liv, Giant’s women-specific counterpart, has launched the all new Intrigue LT with 150mm of rear wheel travel, making it their most aggressive bike in the lineup. The ALUXX SL-Grade aluminum frame features a downtube storage compartment and a 3-position flip-chip, like the recently revised Reign Liv builds the XS and S sizes with mixed wheels out of the box, whereas the M and L frames come stock with 29” wheels. Thanks to the adjustable geometry, all Intrigue LT sizes can run either mixed wheels or a full 29er setup.Two Intrigue LT models range from roughly €3,399 to €,3999, although pricing is still being finalized for some European regions. Only the $2,800 USD base model will be available in the United States. Liv Intrigue LT Details

• 29" or mixed wheels• Aluminum frame• Travel: 150mm / 160mm fork• 65.1° head angle (M-mid setting)• 77.6° seat angle (M-mid setting)• Chainstay length: 442mm• 3-position flip-chip• Downtube storage compartment• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Price: €3,399 - 3,999 / $2,800 USD (LT 2)

Liv Intrigue LT 1 - 3,999 EUR / $4,299 CAD / N/A in USA Liv Intrigue LT 2 - 3,399 EUR / $3,999 CAD / 2,800 USD

In the middle setting with 29” wheels, the 160mm fork sits moderately at 65.1 degrees and the seat tube is a suitably steep 77.3 degrees. Changing the position of the flip-chip will alter the angles by roughly 0.4 degrees and position the BB 5mm higher or lower.Since the Intrigue LT uses the same 3-position flip-chip as the Reign, the angles will be similarly 0.8 degrees slacker with 27.5" rear wheel rather than a 29". The best option for running the small rear wheel will be to place it in the high setting, which still makes the geometry more aggressive than the low setting with a 29" rear wheel.As for the frame reach measurements, those begin at 402 for the XS, and move up to 417 442, and 462 for the L. The chainstays of the bike measures 442mm for all sizes, making the two smaller frames slightly disproportionate compared to the reach.Each frame uses a Fox Float DPS and quite a few of Giant’s own components, like the Contact dropper post, handlebar, stem, and wheels. Both models use Liv’s Sylvia saddles and Maxxis 3C MaxxTerra Minion DHF and Dissector tires with EXO casings. There’s also the inclusion of an MRP AMg chain guide for extra security.What differs between the Intrigue LT 1 and 2 is primarily the fork and drivetrain. The LT 2 comes with a RockShox 35 Gold RL fork and the higher-end LT 1 uses a Fox 36 with a GRIP damper. You’ll also get a mix of Shimano SLX and Deore-level shifting components on the LT 1 versus SRAM SX, but both 12-speed drivetrains feature at least a 500% gear range.