LoamLab Counterpunch Bar Ends Double as Pinkie Protectors

Nov 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Pedals to the shins, a stem to the crotch or just a good old-fashioned face plant, there are plenty of ways to hurt yourself out riding but one of the most common (and often most painful) can be trapping your pinkie finger between your bars and a tree trunk. It's for this reason that Mark Haimes (who once set the World Record for the most mountain bike descending done in 24 hours), created the Counterpunch bar end.

The Counterpunch plugs into the end of your bar, but unlike most bar ends, which are there to either stop you from being impaled on your handlebars or offer a different hand position, they instead curl around your pinkie to keep it safe from tree strikes. Haimes had been imagining the Counterpunch through his 15-year riding career that included stints as a pro racer for Rocky Mountain, but was spurred on to make it a reality when he found himself in the Whistler Clinic with a broken 5th metacarpal, joining two other riders with the same injury, all staring down the barrel of 6 weeks off the bike in prime riding season.


Yes, enduro handguards already exist but they don't always extend all the way out to the pinkie and Haimes claims that the Counterpunch can also be used for extra control when cornering. The design is minimalist, designed to slide off a tree rather than grab it, you can see that demonstrated in the short video below:


The bar end can be run on its own or in combination with Loamlab's own grips. These grips are 29mm thick and have parts of the core removed to increase comfort. Without grips, the Counterpunch weighs 68 grams per pair and costs $39 CAD and with the Loamlab grips the weight is 164 grams per pair with a cost of $59 CAD. More info, here.

72 Comments

  • 88 2
 Annnd we've come full circle. Bar ends are back.
  • 52 1
 perfect for my 90s mountain bike... I mean my flat bar down gravel bike
  • 2 0
 Get them on your "flat bar gravel bike" and you're cool!
  • 2 0
 Gotta dig out my old double bend bull horns!
  • 3 7
flag BoneDog (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 This will save you 1% of the time at the expense of your spleen and bike looking ugly as faccck.
  • 1 0
 Will they open bottles, too?
  • 41 2
 Saves the pinkie - kills the spleen.
  • 11 2
 Yeah, I don't really want something that thin and sharp on the end of my bar thanks
  • 2 1
 @emery033 you win!
  • 1 0
 My roommates named it the spleen machine after my dirt bike handlebar took mine.
  • 23 1
 that would be gnarly catching that on something
  • 3 11
flag Tormy (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I was thinking the same thing. Of course I have broken both my pinkies several times this season alone smashing them on trees.
  • 5 2
 @Tormy: Broke both several times!? That is hardcore...In all the years I've raced MTB's (both XC and Enduro) and raced Dirtbikes in the woods for years without proper handguards, I've broken fingers maybe once or twice....
  • 3 0
 @RadBartTaylor: irony.
  • 1 0
 tree hooks
  • 6 0
 @Tormy: Broken both pinkies. Several times. In one season. Sure ya have chief.
  • 3 0
 @RadBartTaylor: It would be hardcore if it were true. Both pinkies several times? Has he fook.
  • 16 1
 My good buddy has what we refer to as "fancy finger" after smashing his pinky on a tree and having to get it pinned. Now it won't bend and stays straight, like some British Royal at tea time.

Good idea!
  • 5 0
 That's not exclusive to the Royals, we all do it ;-)
  • 3 1
 Question - can you use them on/in carbon bars?
  • 1 0
 @bikebasher down voted by a British Royal!
  • 1 0
 @trillot: The straight pinky fingers? Absolutely. They look even more distinguished combined with expensive carbon.
  • 1 0
 @trillot: Yes, carbon bars are safe.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bILtghv__M
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ-LX3dwR88
  • 9 0
 I've been using those all summer long and my favorite thing about it: they help with tremendously cornering. Your hand stay really secured and snugged against the bar end, and you tend to use them to push more on the grip/bar, leading to more traction and carrying more speed throughout.

I was really skeptic at first as I was seeing myself clipping all sort of trees and debris on the trail, but they definitely saved my pinkies a couple of times from smashing trees. Would recommend 10/10 for someone wanting to give them a try.
  • 4 0
 Yeah I've smashed my pinkie on a rock before bad, this probably would have helped. Also probably still won't buy it, but it's interesting.
  • 2 0
 Me too. I've been riding these all season and they have definitely deflected me off a couple trees. The reason they will stay on my bike is performance increase. They provide some security at the end of your bars and allow you to relax just slightly. Almost like the difference between flat pedals and clipless in rough terrain. When you try them, you will know. The haters will always hate while the world continues to progress.
  • 9 1
 That dude absolutely committed to hitting that tree. Not sure if this product is for me but that at least got me thinking more about it. Kudos.
  • 1 0
 My wrist hurt for a week after that.
  • 10 2
 Could it also function as chest penetrator in case of a crash?
  • 2 0
 unlike a brake lever?
  • 2 0
 "chest penetrator" should totally be a weapon in the next Doom game.
  • 9 2
 surely its time to just cut to the chase and fully enclosed hand guard like motorcycles?
  • 7 0
 Sam Hill has entered the chat
  • 8 1
 "Haims claims"

I'm sold on that two word combo alone.
  • 6 0
 Doubles as a pinkie protector, triples as a bush-grab-bar-turn-dirt-sample-facilitator.
  • 6 0
 I patented taping a set of brass knuckles on my grips to protect all my fingers.
  • 2 0
 I’ve bounced off trees a few times and torn gloves and scuffed my pinkies. All my sprains and dislocations of thumbs and fingers are from landings. Still I bought a pair and I’ve scuffed off a few trees without any problem so I bought a second pair for my other bike. They shouldn’t snag branches because my fingers are there filling the gap.
  • 2 0
 I've come close to smashing my pinkie a few times, fortunately I've been running my hands inwards a ways. But still, even if you just hit the end of the bar on a tree it really tweaks the bars. So the ability to glance off them instead could help keep your momentum. I'd love to try them but doesn't look like they play nice with Ergon Grips!
  • 1 0
 Used to mash my fingers regularly - lots of tight trails in the Tweed Valley - but cut bars down 5mm each side and rarely happens now. This looks great but as others have said, it's worse than a missing bar plug in the wrong kind of crash...
  • 1 1
 I cut a notch out of the tree everyone clips on a local trail last night (true story).

All wee needed was everyone to ditch their current grips, not ride with their hands slightly off the edge of the grips (like many do, see Gwin for more details) and buy a set of these!!!

Duh, I wasted my time last night.
  • 1 0
 I run my hands at the very edges of the bar and have never caught just the end on a tree. I either just skim the tree with an elbow (elbows out! Amirite?!) or it’s a full on tree punch.
  • 2 0
 Been running these for 6 months. They are awesome. Anyone who thinks these are any more dangerous than a brake lever is an idoit.
  • 1 0
 Anyone use these on Revgrips? Not sure they'd be compatible in terms of ergonomics but these do look interesting. I love being able to push on the outside of the bar grip interface so these are interesting for that aspect.
  • 4 1
 It's not the innovation we asked for, but it's the innovation we need.
  • 3 1
 It's not the innovation we asked for, but it is the innovation we don't need.


Smile There, fixed it for you....
  • 5 2
 I bet I'd hit approximately 23% more trees with those.
  • 3 0
 hanging vines will love them start ending asap
  • 2 0
 They may want to check for a trademark violation with another company, JL racing who sell rowing products...
  • 3 0
 Vlad the impaler rose from the grave.
  • 1 0
 All I can imagine is ramming into a tree, having it bend onto my pinkie, and crashing with my bike firmly clamped to my smallest finger.
  • 1 0
 This might change your mind.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ-LX3dwR88
  • 1 0
 Not gonna lie, if I hit a tree hard enough where I need these, I'm definitely more concerned with the fact I'm just about to get ejected....
  • 1 0
 If you check out the video, you can see how hard I hit that tree, very far over (not just a clip, but straight into it), yet I didn't crash, or impact any of my hand.
  • 1 1
 usually, i would make fun of this but as I am petrified of hitting my hand on a tree and also need my hands intact for soccer, I will not. it seems pretty cool
  • 2 0
 Er, for soccer?
  • 1 0
 I wish I had these a couple of years ago...maybe I would still be able to play the guitar... Frown
  • 1 0
 can still play a ukulele?
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure Brendog had these in Lenzerheide.
  • 1 0
 I still use bar ends................ and like Nickelback ................. and have never hurt my pinkie ................
  • 2 0
 Was so ready to make fun of this but that's a compelling video!
  • 1 0
 omg...I thought it was April 1st for a minute there...can't wait to see these on the trail!!
  • 1 0
 Id rather have a full metal hand guard, moto style
  • 1 0
 Ah, yes. Tree catchers are back!
  • 1 0
 What trees? I live in the desert Wink
  • 1 0
 This industry will bleed you dry if you let it
  • 1 0
 Hmm, would rather hit my pinkie than stab myself with a bar end tbh.
  • 1 0
 Shocker protection
  • 9 11
 Never gonna let you down
Below threshold threads are hidden

