LoamLab Counterpunch Bar Ends Double as Pinkie Protectors

Pedals to the shins, a stem to the crotch or just a good old-fashioned face plant, there are plenty of ways to hurt yourself out riding but one of the most common (and often most painful) can be trapping your pinkie finger between your bars and a tree trunk. It's for this reason that Mark Haimes (who once set the World Record for the most mountain bike descending done in 24 hours
), created the Counterpunch bar end.
The Counterpunch plugs into the end of your bar, but unlike most bar ends, which are there to either stop you from being impaled on your handlebars or offer a different hand position, they instead curl around your pinkie to keep it safe from tree strikes. Haimes had been imagining the Counterpunch through his 15-year riding career that included stints as a pro racer for Rocky Mountain, but was spurred on to make it a reality when he found himself in the Whistler Clinic with a broken 5th metacarpal, joining two other riders with the same injury, all staring down the barrel of 6 weeks off the bike in prime riding season.
Yes, enduro handguards already exist but they don't always extend all the way out to the pinkie and Haimes claims that the Counterpunch can also be used for extra control when cornering. The design is minimalist, designed to slide off a tree rather than grab it, you can see that demonstrated in the short video below:
The bar end can be run on its own or in combination with Loamlab's own grips. These grips are 29mm thick and have parts of the core removed to increase comfort. Without grips, the Counterpunch weighs 68 grams per pair and costs $39 CAD and with the Loamlab grips the weight is 164 grams per pair with a cost of $59 CAD. More info, here
.
I was really skeptic at first as I was seeing myself clipping all sort of trees and debris on the trail, but they definitely saved my pinkies a couple of times from smashing trees. Would recommend 10/10 for someone wanting to give them a try.
