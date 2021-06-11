LoamLab Launches New Thin Grips, Micro Hand Protectors, & a Made In Canada Stem

Jun 11, 2021
by LoamLab Components  
LoamLab Components



PRESS RELEASE: LoamLab Components


This is likely the first you've heard of LoamLab. After glazing over the photo above you won't be blamed for thinking "More grips and stems, are you kidding?" and knee-jerking yourself straight to the comments to try to be the first to say so. And since announcing yet another brand in Squamish is now as blasé as a new hazy IPA offering, there'd better be something else going on.

If you're down on fat grips but wish your thin grips were more comfortable and/or have been known to punch a tree or three, you may find something worth a look.


GRIP - SINGLE CLAMP
A thin lock-on with the comfort of a thick slide-on

Thin lock-on grips aren't often accused of being comfortable. If you're lucky enough to ride often enough to cultivate callouses in all the right places, it might be less of a problem. But bulk laps and hand pain often go ahem hand in hand. And if you're just not into chubby grips, they aren't the solution to the tragedy of cutting your laps short when hanging on becomes more difficult than hanging it out.

How can you make thin grips feel more plump?

LoamLab Single Clamp Grip

Firstly, by making the rubber eccentric to the bar. This puts more rubber on top and less on the bottom. It also eliminates the raised pressure point normally found at the end of thin grips.


LoamLab Components Grip

Secondly, by removing areas of the inner core. This puts even more rubber under the heel of your hand where you need it most. And the cutaway at the thumb forms a flexible pad allowing for a small amount of flex that absorbs chatter and vibration.

LoamLab Single Clamp Grips

Riding with the meat of your palm over the end of the bar is a common way for riders to handle their bike. Along with the flat top and thicker rubber at the end, the grip is a little shorter (115mm rubber) to suit this hand position better than longer grips. It offers more freedom for brake lever setup, while still allowing inboard hand positions.

Price: $33 CAD

Watch the animation to better understand how the grip is designed.

by LoamLab
Views: 106    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


COUNTERPUNCH
Makes clipping trees less problematic

If you land yourself in the Whistler Clinic in June, you expect to meet some busted up riders. Less expected was joining two riders with the same injury; a broken 5th metacarpal. After sitting on the idea for 15 years since a previous broken hand, I decided it was time to bring the Counterpunch to reality.

Originally intended for use during a comeback from injury, when fear of another strike is justifiably palpable, it soon found a permanent place on many test riders' bikes.

LoamLab Counterpunch

Many riders found they improved control and hand stability, and declared it the top reason to run them.

LoamLab Counterpunch
You can still hang the meat of your hand over the end of the bar if that's your style, while your finger stays tucked inside.

By protecting the outer hand from impact, the Counterpunch reduces the risk of bar clipping injuries.
The curved surface slides rather than grabs, making it less likely the bar will hang up and throw the rider, giving more confidence to cut tighter lines beside trees, and maybe take out a couple of wheelie bins on the way to the trailhead.

LoamLab Counterpunch Tree Strike
Tunnel vision can have disadvantages
When striking a tree close to the centerline (even on much larger trees than this unfortunately placed one), the Counterpunch will still contact the tree before your hand.

If you venture beyond the centerline, you may have bigger problems.

LoamLab Counterpunch

Available alone for $39 CAD, or with the LoamLab dual clamp grip for $59 CAD. Also compatible with the ubiquitous original dual clamp grips by replacing the outer lock ring. Or can be installed outboard of the open-end grip of your choice.

STEM
Turns your wheel

This stem will not improve your cornering precision by 3.14%, it won't resonate your receptors 4.20% faster, nor will it quantum entangle your electrolytes. It isn't the product of the confabulation of a 3rd dan black belt in engineering over the course of a nano-eon. It was designed in Squamish (in about half that time) and machined in Whistler.

Since beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beerholder, the only honest claim to be made is: it will hold your bars and turn your steerer.


LoamLab Stem
If you want a short stem, want it to look like this and want it made in Canada, this is the stem for you.

At 32mm long, it is the shortest stem available for a standard 35mm diameter bar. Also available in 40mm.

Bar Ø: 35mm | Stack: 40mm | Rise: 0° | Steerer: 1 1/8"
Length: 32mm | 40mm
Weight: 160g | 187g
Material: 6061-T6
Hardware: Stainless Steel

Price: $148 CAD




All products are available now at loamlab.bike.

LoamLab Components Logo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Grips Stems


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
136231 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
60271 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
59787 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
56641 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
55093 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
51959 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
45718 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
42593 views

30 Comments

  • 12 0
 I'd be all over that stem if they offered it in Red. Trying to see how many Canadian brands I can slap on my bike these days. Even better when they're made in Canada.
  • 6 0
 People that use lock-ons are constantly complaining about arm pump when the solution is a $10 push-on grip made out of 100% soft rubber.
  • 2 0
 and isopropyl alcohol to install
  • 2 0
 @DanielP07: I use hairspray myself.
  • 1 0
 I'm constantly blown away by how good ODI Longneck grips are. They are super grippy and soft but last forever with no gloves and they are CHEAP ($12USD). They also have lockons if that's your jam.
  • 5 0
 Those end caps freak me out, so many times i've grazed my fist on a tree and got away upright where those would have caused me a pretty nasty crash.
  • 4 1
 Look at the picture. The nub doesn't stick out past the hand. There is nothing protruding past the knuckle to hook onto an obstacle (like an actual bar end). This essentially functions as armor for your pinky, and allows you to deflect impacts to that area. If you take your hand OFF the bar, yup probably can hook onto a tree....but if you take your hand off, you're already in deep trouble.
  • 1 0
 I actually made a set of these after giving my right hand a boxers fracture from a tree impact. My #1 complaint was that I couldn't stop being distracted from feeling the things against the side of my pinky and it made my bar FEEL narrower because I was confined to the inside of them. That being said they did work as intended.
  • 7 0
 Those "hand protectors" also look a lot like "kidney puncturers".
  • 4 0
 Those grips look pretty good. I might have to try some. Only problem is people will think you have miny bar ends.
  • 1 0
 *Puts mini bar ends on bike*

"I hope people don't think I put mini bar ends on my bike"
  • 5 0
 Will the bar end stop you clipping trees or risk you hooking up on trees?
  • 2 0
 I broke my thumb and collarbone last year because my (normal) bar ends hooked into the side of the hill … wouldn‘t want to imagine how these guys would have dug in
  • 1 0
 @Stokedonthis: I think I'd rather see it hook all of the way over the knuckle to the point where it is parallel with the handlebar than leading with an open end.
  • 1 0
 If you clip a tree far enough inboard on your bar to hook the nub, you are crushing ring/middle fingers and going down anyway. Look at the picture above. The nub is pretty much flush to the outside of the hand, providing that small but helpful bit of protection. My mangled and scarred pinkies have had the misfortune of kissing many trees - now they resemble discolored cocktail weenies that were chewed on by a dog. If I had a pair of these, maybe I would be a better pianist.........pianist.
  • 1 0
 Grips do look good. I went through grip purgatory last year. Wound up with single clamp lizard Skins, which I like. Will give these a go next. Not too sure about the tree grabbers though! Always looking to support Canadian companies.
  • 2 0
 I have a set of the grips and they are really good. It surprised me as they are so simple looking. I was getting bad hand pump and it’s almost gone now.
  • 2 0
 That hook at the end of the bars is meant to reduce the chance of hanging up on a tree? I'm confused.
  • 1 0
 Think of it as "pinky armor". It doesn't stick out far enough to hook onto things (unless your hands are waaaaay inboard, or off the grip). Notice the article talks about the grips being a bit shorter. This means keeping your hands in the right position, so the pinky rests close to the nub. Clearly cockpit set-up is key.
  • 2 0
 I'd be all over the grip/bar-end combo if the bar end didn't have that fist bump graphic on it. Might try the grips though.
  • 2 0
 Bar ends are back baby!! Just make them ten times longer and put a couple kinks in them... I want enduro bull horns!
  • 1 0
 Great looking stem, nice honest marketing pitch. If only it came in 31.8 Ø. Do you guys know how many people still run/prefer 31.8? MAKE A 31.8!!!
  • 2 0
 What's wrong with thicker grips? e.g. ESI extra chunky
  • 1 0
 LOVE thicker grips! I run Oury grips.
  • 1 0
 I clipped a bar on a tree and lacerated my kidney. How will these grips help prevent that?
  • 1 0
 10/10 for the stem sales pitch.
  • 1 0
 ANVL also does a 32mm length stem for 35mm bars, just as a heads up!
  • 1 0
 Yup, not claiming it's the only one, just that it's as short as you can go. Cheers
  • 1 1
 Do a givaway of this stem please!
  • 1 1
 I remember my first beer

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010838
Mobile Version of Website