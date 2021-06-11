LoamLab Launches New Thin Grips, Micro Hand Protectors, & a Made In Canada Stem

PRESS RELEASE: LoamLab Components

GRIP - SINGLE CLAMP

A thin lock-on with the comfort of a thick slide-on

How can you make thin grips feel more plump?

Watch the animation to better understand how the grip is designed.

COUNTERPUNCH

Makes clipping trees less problematic

Many riders found they improved control and hand stability, and declared it the top reason to run them.

You can still hang the meat of your hand over the end of the bar if that's your style, while your finger stays tucked inside.

Tunnel vision can have disadvantages When striking a tree close to the centerline (even on much larger trees than this unfortunately placed one), the Counterpunch will still contact the tree before your hand.



If you venture beyond the centerline, you may have bigger problems.



STEM

Turns your wheel

If you want a short stem, want it to look like this and want it made in Canada, this is the stem for you.