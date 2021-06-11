LoamLab Launches New Thin Grips, Micro Hand Protectors, & a Made In Canada Stem

This is likely the first you've heard of LoamLab. After glazing over the photo above you won't be blamed for thinking "More grips and stems, are you kidding?" and knee-jerking yourself straight to the comments to try to be the first to say so. And since announcing yet another brand in Squamish is now as blasé as a new hazy IPA offering, there'd better be something else going on.
If you're down on fat grips but wish your thin grips were more comfortable and/or have been known to punch a tree or three, you may find something worth a look.
GRIP - SINGLE CLAMP
A thin lock-on with the comfort of a thick slide-on
Thin lock-on grips aren't often accused of being comfortable. If you're lucky enough to ride often enough to cultivate callouses in all the right places, it might be less of a problem. But bulk laps and hand pain often go ahem hand in hand. And if you're just not into chubby grips, they aren't the solution to the tragedy of cutting your laps short when hanging on becomes more difficult than hanging it out.
How can you make thin grips feel more plump?
Firstly, by making the rubber eccentric to the bar. This puts more rubber on top and less on the bottom. It also eliminates the raised pressure point normally found at the end of thin grips.
Secondly, by removing areas of the inner core. This puts even more rubber under the heel of your hand where you need it most. And the cutaway at the thumb forms a flexible pad allowing for a small amount of flex that absorbs chatter and vibration.
Riding with the meat of your palm over the end of the bar is a common way for riders to handle their bike. Along with the flat top and thicker rubber at the end, the grip is a little shorter (115mm rubber) to suit this hand position better than longer grips. It offers more freedom for brake lever setup, while still allowing inboard hand positions.
Price: $33 CAD
Watch the animation to better understand how the grip is designed.
If you land yourself in the Whistler Clinic in June, you expect to meet some busted up riders. Less expected was joining two riders with the same injury; a broken 5th metacarpal. After sitting on the idea for 15 years since a previous broken hand, I decided it was time to bring the Counterpunch to reality.
Originally intended for use during a comeback from injury, when fear of another strike is justifiably palpable, it soon found a permanent place on many test riders' bikes.
Many riders found they improved control and hand stability, and declared it the top reason to run them.
You can still hang the meat of your hand over the end of the bar if that's your style, while your finger stays tucked inside.
By protecting the outer hand from impact, the Counterpunch reduces the risk of bar clipping injuries. The curved surface slides rather than grabs, making it less likely the bar will hang up and throw the rider, giving more confidence to cut tighter lines beside trees, and maybe take out a couple of wheelie bins on the way to the trailhead.
Tunnel vision can have disadvantages
When striking a tree close to the centerline (even on much larger trees than this unfortunately placed one), the Counterpunch will still contact the tree before your hand.
If you venture beyond the centerline, you may have bigger problems.
Available alone for $39 CAD, or with the LoamLab dual clamp grip for $59 CAD. Also compatible with the ubiquitous original dual clamp grips by replacing the outer lock ring. Or can be installed outboard of the open-end grip of your choice.
STEM
Turns your wheel
This stem will not improve your cornering precision by 3.14%, it won't resonate your receptors 4.20% faster, nor will it quantum entangle your electrolytes. It isn't the product of the confabulation of a 3rd dan black belt in engineering over the course of a nano-eon. It was designed in Squamish (in about half that time) and machined in Whistler.
Since beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beerholder, the only honest claim to be made is: it will hold your bars and turn your steerer.
If you want a short stem, want it to look like this and want it made in Canada, this is the stem for you.
At 32mm long, it is the shortest stem available for a standard 35mm diameter bar. Also available in 40mm.
