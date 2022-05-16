Loana Lecomte, Jordan Sarrou & Lars Forster Fined for Rule Breaches at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup

The UCI has shared a list of fines given out following rule breaches at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup
that includes Loana Lecomte, Jordan Sarrou and Lars Forster.
The first fine for infringements was handed out to Loana Lecomte and the Canyon CLLCTV team after they used a 'Team Plate' to get training time outside of the designated Women's training slot. Team Plates are provided to teams at World Cups to allow team or National Federation coaches to access the course and help riders before racing begins. Before Albstadt the UCI had issued a warning to teams and riders after it found a number of riders using team plates to access the course in Brazil. This warning before the race in Germany said that if any riders were caught using a team plate instead of their number board then there would be a fine and the team plate privilege would be removed for that team. Training outside of the designated times currently has a CHF 50 fine for the first offence with the rules saying a second offence at the same event can lead to a start refusal.
Next Jordan Sarrou and the Specialized team were caught modifying a bike plate and failing to respect the instructions of the commissaries. Lars Forster was also fined over the weekend for modifying his bike plate. We are not sure what number plate modifications have been made and whether it was intentional or an odd placement has led to the infringement. The rules around number plate modification are in place so that riders and teams can't adjust the positioning or shape of the board to potentially gain an aerodynamic advantage over other riders. Also, it is to make sure that the rider's number is always visible while racing. Breaking this rule carries a fine of CHF 50 at a World Cup event.
We have reached out to the Specialized, Scott and Canyon CLLCTV teams about the fines and we will update the story if we receive a response.
15 Comments
I really hate unsportsmanlike behaviour like soccer and would hate for it to come to mountainbiking. Why not have harder punishments? In the last EWS 2021 the disqualified two riders for going inside a gate where a 30 or 60second penalty would be hard enough so maybe not that hard but come on!
I would hope that a commissar would pick up an infringement before the race started. I'd hate to see someone lose points out of ignorance.
Geez I'm pretty sure I cost myself 5 positions every time I ever"pre-rode" an XC course in my twenties.
As for the number plates, I'm so excited to see the shlt show of photos of these evil modifications that you folks think should lead to points being docked. Silly haters.