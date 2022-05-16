Loana Lecomte, Jordan Sarrou & Lars Forster Fined for Rule Breaches at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup

May 16, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Loana Lecomte with Jenny Rissveds hot on her heels.

The UCI has shared a list of fines given out following rule breaches at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup that includes Loana Lecomte, Jordan Sarrou and Lars Forster.

The first fine for infringements was handed out to Loana Lecomte and the Canyon CLLCTV team after they used a 'Team Plate' to get training time outside of the designated Women's training slot. Team Plates are provided to teams at World Cups to allow team or National Federation coaches to access the course and help riders before racing begins. Before Albstadt the UCI had issued a warning to teams and riders after it found a number of riders using team plates to access the course in Brazil. This warning before the race in Germany said that if any riders were caught using a team plate instead of their number board then there would be a fine and the team plate privilege would be removed for that team. Training outside of the designated times currently has a CHF 50 fine for the first offence with the rules saying a second offence at the same event can lead to a start refusal.


Next Jordan Sarrou and the Specialized team were caught modifying a bike plate and failing to respect the instructions of the commissaries. Lars Forster was also fined over the weekend for modifying his bike plate. We are not sure what number plate modifications have been made and whether it was intentional or an odd placement has led to the infringement. The rules around number plate modification are in place so that riders and teams can't adjust the positioning or shape of the board to potentially gain an aerodynamic advantage over other riders. Also, it is to make sure that the rider's number is always visible while racing. Breaking this rule carries a fine of CHF 50 at a World Cup event.

We have reached out to the Specialized, Scott and Canyon CLLCTV teams about the fines and we will update the story if we receive a response.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Nove Mesto Xc World Cup 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
49221 views
Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash
43065 views
Review: 2022 Vitus Sommet 297 AMP - Good Performance, Great Price
40678 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill & Friends in 'Do A Wheelie'
34517 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
33926 views
21 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Fort William
32488 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Fake Pro Cyclist, Bluetooth Internal-Hub Shifter, $800 CeramicSpeed Aero & More
32154 views
Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 Brings the Glamorous, Opulent World of Bike Shops to Your Computer
29108 views

15 Comments

  • 12 1
 50 CHF? That is laughable
  • 15 0
 That's a coffee in Switzerland
  • 3 0
 There is the threat of Team Plate privilege removal, I guess that's the real punishment.
  • 1 0
 @PauRexs: So right…
  • 2 0
 @Ttimer: or 50 CHF, insane punishments! Let them lose USI point instead when they are obviously cheating!
  • 1 0
 @LDG: yeah that extra course time definitely needs more than a fine
  • 1 0
 Also how come Rebecca Mconnel didn't get fined? they definitely did her plat for aero, it was taped very round and not at all like any other woman in the race.
I really hate unsportsmanlike behaviour like soccer and would hate for it to come to mountainbiking. Why not have harder punishments? In the last EWS 2021 the disqualified two riders for going inside a gate where a 30 or 60second penalty would be hard enough so maybe not that hard but come on!
  • 1 0
 @LDG: I just had a look at the xc photo article. Bec's plate is no more bent than Rissved's (above).

I would hope that a commissar would pick up an infringement before the race started. I'd hate to see someone lose points out of ignorance.
  • 1 0
 @iamamodel: Extra course time is an advantage?

Geez I'm pretty sure I cost myself 5 positions every time I ever"pre-rode" an XC course in my twenties.

As for the number plates, I'm so excited to see the shlt show of photos of these evil modifications that you folks think should lead to points being docked. Silly haters.
  • 8 0
 When everybody's socks are at regulation height...
  • 1 0
 I'm curious to see what the numberplate mods looked like. If it was something like punch a a hole through it for cable management, the fine is over kill. If it is cutting off the numberplate sponsors, i kinda get it.
  • 4 3
 Maybe they chose a numberplate with a BMX background bmxmuseum.com/forsale/120531_0024_lg.jpg
  • 1 0
 Could also be that they bent the plate to be more aero to an extent where the number wasn’t clearly readable anymore.
  • 2 0
 Lecomte taking testing out French lines to a whole new level...
  • 1 3
 Wow UCI, Wow.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023950
Mobile Version of Website