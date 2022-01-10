Loana Lecomte Parts Ways with Massi

Massi has revealed that the 2021 overall XC World Cup winner Loana Lecomte will be leaving the team after four years.
After her incredibly successful and historic first full year racing in the Elite category, Loana Lecomte is parting ways with Massi for the 2022 season. At the end of 2020, Loana extended her contract with Massi for another year ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
|Thank you, Lolo! We have made history winning the Elite World Cup with 4 consecutive races victories! We have enjoyed wonderful years full of challenges achieved. We wish you all the best in your future goals!— Massi
We don't know where Loana Lecomte is going to end up just yet, but we will keep you updated when we know more.
It is not in my habit to indulge myself on the networks but I wanted to talk about it to show that we are not robots, that everyone has little slack and especially to warn future champions of what is happening. may be the hidden face of high performance sport.
During this period, before and even today, I was fortunate to be accompanied, from near or far, by exceptional people who supported me and gave me back this joy of living and rage to win. I was also touched and lucky to have partners who were able to support me and understand my choices. I write these words with a light heart, a head full of goals, determination and motivation to close this great season and start the 2022 season"
Joining the dream team at Trek?
Athletes are almost just regular people, they also read stuff and feel things.
When you've accomplished all that Kate has accomplished you're a champion for life, period.
You and me got zero insight into Kate's mental state of mind and that's exactly as it should be. Every athlete go's through ups and downs just like you and me. There's building years and there's year where the puzzle comes together.
For those out there who actually have mental struggles don't let comments like this stop you from talking about the challenges you face.
In short, we (fanboys) should just enjoy all the amazing sporting achievements all these athletes show us, but respect the persons behind it all without shouting all kinds of nasty things.
*End of rant
Let she prepare properly and we’ll see
Having an opinion is pretty similar to genitals: '' Almost everyone has one which is totally fine, but it's not always the right place or time to show it.''
