Loana Lecomte Parts Ways with Massi

Jan 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
There was brief moment were Loana seemed to be struggling in the deteriorating conditions but bounced back in a huge way in the later laps.

Massi has revealed that the 2021 overall XC World Cup winner Loana Lecomte will be leaving the team after four years.

After her incredibly successful and historic first full year racing in the Elite category, Loana Lecomte is parting ways with Massi for the 2022 season. At the end of 2020, Loana extended her contract with Massi for another year ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

bigquotesThank you, Lolo! We have made history winning the Elite World Cup with 4 consecutive races victories! We have enjoyed wonderful years full of challenges achieved. We wish you all the best in your future goals! Massi

We don't know where Loana Lecomte is going to end up just yet, but we will keep you updated when we know more.

15 Comments

 That's massi news!
 What a horrible pun…take my upvote Big Grin
 Loana was unbeatable at the beginning of 2021. What caused her form to drop so badly at the end of the season?
 She said on INstagram (translated) "After my 4 victories and after crossing the finish line of the Olympics, I understood that it was going to be difficult. Difficult to ignore certain articles, not to read people's comments, not to listen to them… because even if for them they are not “hurtful” comments, after such deadlines and such pressure, we are often more sensitive, on edge and a banal phrase can hurt us deeply. Personally, I wasn't ready yet. Since July 27 at 4:50 p.m. and until a few weeks ago, I felt a void, a lack of desire, the fear of meeting people and that they tell me about this race (which for me is successful with a goal achieved) the anxiety of talking to journalists… This is also why I preferred to end this magnificent 2021 season prematurely.

It is not in my habit to indulge myself on the networks but I wanted to talk about it to show that we are not robots, that everyone has little slack and especially to warn future champions of what is happening. may be the hidden face of high performance sport.

During this period, before and even today, I was fortunate to be accompanied, from near or far, by exceptional people who supported me and gave me back this joy of living and rage to win. I was also touched and lucky to have partners who were able to support me and understand my choices. I write these words with a light heart, a head full of goals, determination and motivation to close this great season and start the 2022 season"
 Wow didnt see that coming.
Joining the dream team at Trek?
 looks like trek are hiring every single cross country racer, its a sure fire way to guarantee a win
  • 1 0
 Specialized, they love to hire already successful athletes
