Loana Lecomte Parts Ways with Massi

Thank you, Lolo! We have made history winning the Elite World Cup with 4 consecutive races victories! We have enjoyed wonderful years full of challenges achieved. We wish you all the best in your future goals! — Massi

Massi has revealed that the 2021 overall XC World Cup winner Loana Lecomte will be leaving the team after four years.After her incredibly successful and historic first full year racing in the Elite category, Loana Lecomte is parting ways with Massi for the 2022 season. At the end of 2020, Loana extended her contract with Massi for another year ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.We don't know where Loana Lecomte is going to end up just yet, but we will keep you updated when we know more.