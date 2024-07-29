Loana Lecomte Shares Update After Crash at the Paris Olympics MTB XC

Merci la France et un immense bravo à Pauline Ferrand Prevot pour ce titre tellement mérité!



L’ambiance était folle jusqu’à l’extinction des feux

Une petite commotion, de grosses contusions et quelques points de sutures ….ça aurait pu être vraiment pire.

Place au repos, à la récupération et on se retrouve pour les championnats du monde dans quelques semaines.

Un immense MERCI au staff de l’equipe de France, toute l’equipe médicale et toutes les personnes qui m’accompagnent au quotidien.



Je vous aime, la vie est belle! — Loana Lecomte

Thank you France and a huge congratulations to Pauline Ferrand Prevot for this well-deserved title!



The vibe was crazy until the lights went out

Little concussion, major bruises and a few stitches... It could have been much worse.

Place to rest, recover and see you again for the World Championships in a few weeks.

A huge THANK YOU to the staff of the French team, the entire medical team and all the people who support me on a daily basis.



Love you guys, life is good! — Loana Lecomte - Translated

Loana Lecomte has shared an update after her horror crash during the women's Olympic XC MTB race at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.After battling for the lead across the first lap before sitting comfortably in the bronze medal position, Loana Lecomte was caught out on the rocks as she went down during the fourth lap. In her update on social media, Lecomte said: "The vibe was crazy until the lights went out ." The French racer says the result of the crash was a "little concussion, major bruises and a few stitches."After pulling out of the race after the crash, Lecomte plans to rest for the next few weeks as she hopes to return for World Champs at the end of August.We wish Lecomte all the best with her recovery and her she is back up to full speed soon.