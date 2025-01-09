Loana Lecomte Signs with BMC Factory Racing

Loana Lecomte announced her departure from Canyon in mid-December and today she's shared that she will be racing for BMC Factory Racing in 2025. The 25-year-old French rider has 11 Elite XCO World Cup wins, including the last of the 2024 season at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XCO in October.
BMC Factory Racing parted ways with Juri Zanotti and Steffi Häberlin late in 2024 and so Lecomte's teammates will include previous XC World Champion – Jordan Sarrou and multiple French National Champion Titouan Carod.
We look forward to seeing the team get back to racing at the first World Cup of the season in April in Brazil.
