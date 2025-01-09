Powered by Outside

Loana Lecomte Signs with BMC Factory Racing

Jan 9, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
photo

Loana Lecomte announced her departure from Canyon in mid-December and today she's shared that she will be racing for BMC Factory Racing in 2025. The 25-year-old French rider has 11 Elite XCO World Cup wins, including the last of the 2024 season at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XCO in October.

BMC Factory Racing parted ways with Juri Zanotti and Steffi Häberlin late in 2024 and so Lecomte's teammates will include previous XC World Champion – Jordan Sarrou and multiple French National Champion Titouan Carod.

We look forward to seeing the team get back to racing at the first World Cup of the season in April in Brazil.

 Maybe they should have used the picture she was taking instead so there wouldn't be somebody's fat finger covering the corner of the shot.
  • 465
 "When a wise man points at the moon the imbecile examines the finger". (MC Confucius)
  • 81
 @danstonQ: when you point a finger there are 4 pointing back at you. (Not Confuse_us)
  • 240
 @zepper: Three, unless you're pointing with your thumb...
  • 32
 @handynzl: yeah, why how do you point?
  • 21
 @handynzl: thanks for zepper. He's suffering...
  • 70
 @zepper: Index finger outstretched (pointing), middle, ring, and pinky in a fist shape (pointing back) and for the life of me trying, I just can't make my thumb point back at me. So unless you use your thumb to point, you physically only have three pointing back.

None though if you point open palmed, then all five fingers are pointing away. Smile

Anyways, its a riding time..yeehaw, and all that...have yourself a great end to the week, Sir!
  • 50
 @handynzl: username checks out
  • 10
 Rule of 4 thirds
  • 10
 @warmerdamj And you think that is an unmeant mistake? Totally a 'professional' team picture, meant to look casual, look at the rest of the IG pics. Or do you just prefer more formal and static pics?
  • 273
 Congrats to Loana. She rode her way into my heart. At first I thought she was just an aerobic climber with no tech skills but she really worked on it and is one of the best descenders. Crans Montana who?

Any word of whats going on with Kate Courtney?
  • 1160
flag dirtmedication (Jan 9, 2025 at 15:23) (Below Threshold)
 Bag it up pal
  • 403
 @dirtmedication: I don't even know what that means? Is that like a condom reference? Are you 14? If so stay in school, if not go back.
  • 111
 That's what I've found most impressive about her. From one of the worst descenders (among the top riders) to one of the best in a couple years. She must have put in serious work on her technical riding and it's paid off.
  • 40
 Persistent rumors send KC to something connected with Orbea
  • 21
 I just really like her upright riding style, rather than the more hunched posture I see from many other (top) XC athletes.
  • 320
flag dirtmedication (Jan 10, 2025 at 7:09) (Below Threshold)
 @zepper: I am laughing out loud reading that. No, it is not a condom reference, gosh what and unclean mind you have.

It's a phrase used by cool ass hipsters like myself, you would not understand.

I'm 17
  • 60
 @dirtmedication: I'm excited for your extreme rise in the PinkBike comments section. Based on your more recent comments you have posted you are going to be pretty infamous for a while.

Keep it up! I'm rooting for you!
  • 10
 Shes going to allied bikes
  • 26
flag dirtmedication (Jan 10, 2025 at 9:39) (Below Threshold)
 @TheBearDen: Thanks, I appreciate it! (Even if you are joking.)

My comments seem to be the rather unpopular opinion.

Ya POINKERS
  • 30
 Hey at least you’re bringing the average age of 47 down a little.
  • 40
 Does she have any history in cx racing? Puck has been shredding this year. The women's races have been very competitive and exciting.
  • 40
 I know BMCs have their won integrated dropper but that one looks shiny silver, I want one!
  • 10
 BikeYoke makes a Revive 3.0 with a silver lower. Looks amazing.
  • 10
 Pnw made a special edition one in silver as well. Was tempted to buy one for my raaw but had no good reason to.
  • 10
 @Struggleteam: Yes you do, Silver
  • 10
 Number one female rider hands down when the trail kicks upward. Not sure what happened at the Olympics ( knocked unconscious riding rocky downhill) but she is the most well rounded WC athlete. She will struggle against Batten, Richard’s and Keller on the flatter courses, but will win worlds in Crans Montana.
  • 75
 I'm still surprised Canyon let a top 5 XC rider leave. Considering Jolanda came on board, the $ would be similar?
  • 170
 Neff joined Cannondale.
  • 70
 @willtrail Yenny went to Canyon.
  • 23
 @zepper: ah, yep. Question is still relevant.
  • 71
 @willtrail: hmmmm I'd be willing to bet Jenny was cheaper. Loana has been a rising star without any hiccups. Jenny (and don't get me wrong I love her) had her mental health break and spoke out against the 'system' that leads to such problems in riders. Made her potentially a persona non grata to the companies intrenched in the system. But a small company from Cali took a chance on her comeback...and I imagine Ibis didn't have the budget of Specialized or Trek or even Canyon.
  • 21
 @zepper: Jenny's value will become apparent when she takes her fair share of podiums this year. That Ibis did her no favors. She (Jenny) may well be cheaper but don't forget Canyon still need to shift last season's Loana signature bike... at a loss. On a side note. Doesn't it feel strange that Loana is the only rider, in recent times, that has had a signature model? Not even Nino or Alessandra K. has had one?
  • 30
 @Treyster8: I didn't see a signature model for Loana. Maybe we didn't get it in the US? At any rate does it actually have her signature or is it just a colorway? I have the 'new' scott spark in the mallard duck colorway and Nino raced it once or twice in that colorway. It never had his name/signature on it though.
  • 40
 @Treyster8: Also, genuinely curious, what was so bad about the Exie? I never heard any problematic reviews of it. She podiumed/won on the Exie. I know people think the curved top tube is ugly but for a comparably tiny company getting podiums/wins out of one team with three bikes is really impressive.
  • 30
 @zepper: it was launched on the European / UK website as the ‘Lux World Cup CFR Leona Lecomte’. It has a pink and grey frame with purple Canyon decals. It’s now listed as the ‘Lux World Cup CFR CCLTV’ discounted from £8849 to £7919.
  • 30
 @zepper: re: Exie. My personal view is that she’s never looked comfortable on the bike. Don’t get me wrong, nothing against the Ibis Exie, just a hunch the Lux will be a better bike for her.

Side note: Ibis are legends in the game. Kudos to them for building frames in house, within their solar powered factory.
  • 10
 @zepper: I don’t think anything, I’m sure it’s due for a 120/120 update this next go round, but now there aren’t any teams on it, at least not on the WC Circuit. Maybe locally.
  • 10
 Pure class
Below threshold threads are hidden







