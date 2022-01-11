Loana Lecomte Signs with New Canyon Cllctv XC Team

Loana Lecomte has signed with a new Canyon Cllctv XCO team alongside fellow countryman and regular top-ten finisher, Thomas Griot, as well as reigning German XC Marathon Champion Luca Schwarzbauer. It looks like the new team will be a separate entity from the Canyon Collective Factory Team that formed in 2021 featuring Emily Batty and Laurie Arsenault
.
Lecomte took the elite field by storm in her first year in 2021, winning four consecutive World Cups and the overall title while riding for Massi. What makes it even more impressive is that at just 22 years old, she could still have ridden in the Under 23 field if she wished.
Thomas Griot, 27, of Annecy, France finished off 2021 with a top ten overall World Cup ranking and a podium finish in Leogang. He said:
|I’m super excited about the switch to Canyon. It’s a great chance for me and I believe that with Canyon’s commitment to their athletes, we’ll be able to compete at the highest level.—Thomas Girot
25-year-old Luca Schwarzbauer, a student of industrial engineering at Esslingen University of Applied Sciences, finished in fourth place at the German XCO Championships in 2020 and on the top spot of the podium at the German XC Marathon Championships in 2021. He said:
|It’s a big leap for me. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity. I’m certain that I’ve got what it takes to race with the best and the team structure and training is going to play a big role for me to push on to that next level and compete with not just the best in Germany, but the best in the world.—Luca Schwarzbauer
We don't have much more information on the team at this time but it seems that a big goal for Lecomte this year is a gold medal at the World Championships on home soil in Les Gets, she already even has a custom Tricolore bike. There's also apparently more news coming from this team in February with another rider announcement. We'll update you on that when we have it.
@deanw Looks like she has a dropper as you hoped.
You're forgott Gabriel Wibmers cousin and Tomomi Nishikubo. Or is this the same DH team the cllctv?
