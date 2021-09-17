Loana Lecomte to Skip Snowshoe Due to Health Problems

Sep 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Loana Lecomte has shared on Instagram that she will miss the Snowshoe World Cup due to ongoing health problems that have sapped her energy. Until recently, she dominated all the World Cup races by a huge margin and clinched the overall title at Lenzerheide, so missing the final won't negatively affect her standings, though we do hate to see that she's struggling.

bigquotesHaving had some health concerns for several weeks and following medical examinations, I will unfortunately not be able to take the start of the @uci_mountainbike World Cup final this weekend. It is not the desire that is lacking, on the contrary, but above all the energy. So we made the decision with my team and the doctor, to preserve my physical and mental health, regenerate myself at 200% to start afresh and even more determined for the 2022 season.

I think that to be efficient, to be able to compete against the best riders in the world and above all to have fun, you have to be there 100% so I don't regret this decision at all!

#goodnews, I will be present this week at @snowshoemtn to cheer and have a good time with my MASSI team!

(Actually I'm secretly preparing for the @rocdazur tandem with the #bestmechanic @tiboriviere)Loana Lecomte on Instagram, translated

We have reached out to Lecomte for additional comment and wish her all the best in her recovery and off-season.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Loana Lecomte Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Did she already wrap up the overall?
  • 4 0
 Yes, she is almost 500 points up on second place.
  • 11 7
 Maybe having -2% body fat isn't healthy, but I'm no doctor.
  • 3 0
 Are there out of competition controls during the season? Just wondering...
  • 1 0
 just wondering as well..... i mean there's dominance and then there's ....well ...the 5 wc's Loana type dominance.
  • 3 0
 Quick edit to my fantasy team. Thank you for not locking it yet PB.
  • 1 0
 www.instagram.com/p/CT7o09JsdM1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Carod skips snowshoe too
  • 1 0
 Still enough to clinch overall?
  • 3 0
 Think so. Isn't it 350 for the win? She's up by 500. Makes this race very important for the rest of the top 10 though. Basically the top 9 are in range of being in the top 3.
  • 1 0
 PFP is like "Merde!! I knew I shouldn't have skipped it!"

Post a Comment



