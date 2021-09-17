Loana Lecomte to Skip Snowshoe Due to Health Problems

Having had some health concerns for several weeks and following medical examinations, I will unfortunately not be able to take the start of the @uci_mountainbike World Cup final this weekend. It is not the desire that is lacking, on the contrary, but above all the energy. So we made the decision with my team and the doctor, to preserve my physical and mental health, regenerate myself at 200% to start afresh and even more determined for the 2022 season.



I think that to be efficient, to be able to compete against the best riders in the world and above all to have fun, you have to be there 100% so I don't regret this decision at all!



#goodnews, I will be present this week at @snowshoemtn to cheer and have a good time with my MASSI team!



(Actually I'm secretly preparing for the @rocdazur tandem with the #bestmechanic @tiboriviere) — Loana Lecomte on Instagram, translated