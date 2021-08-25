Loana Lecomte Withdraws From XC World Championships with Illness

Loana Lecomte has announced she will not be able to compete in the cross country World Championships this week after battling a stomach bug.
Lecomte was due to race in the team relay later today and the Under 23 race on Saturday. Lecomte has been racing in Elites all year with a special dispensation from the UCI but for World Championships was put back into her age category to defend her stripes. Thankfully the bug is nothing too serious and Lecomte will be back in Lenzerheide to defend her World Cup leader's jersey.
|Sick for 4 days (gastro), without energy and unable to ride. Unfortunately I will not be able to defend my U23 title this year.
A good little rest, time to take care of myself and I will be ready for the Lenzerheide World Cup with the Massi Bikes family.
I wanted to thank all the French Cycling Federation staff, my team and Philippe Chanteau who listened to me, supported me and helped me make this difficult decision.
And also apologize to the whole relay team I was involved in and especially "M ****" for today—Loana Lecomte
We hope Lecomte is over the bug soon and fighting fit for the next World Cup round.
Who does that... 4 Elite World Cup wins from 4 and then forced to drop down to U23
Oh wait the UCI does
