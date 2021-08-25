Loana Lecomte Withdraws From XC World Championships with Illness

Sick for 4 days (gastro), without energy and unable to ride. Unfortunately I will not be able to defend my U23 title this year.



A good little rest, time to take care of myself and I will be ready for the Lenzerheide World Cup with the Massi Bikes family.



I wanted to thank all the French Cycling Federation staff, my team and Philippe Chanteau who listened to me, supported me and helped me make this difficult decision.

And also apologize to the whole relay team I was involved in and especially "M ****" for today — Loana Lecomte