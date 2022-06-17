Local Businesses Help Innes Graham Attend More EWS Rounds

The goal was always to show up, ride within myself and learn as much as possible about this discipline to help guide and coach younger riders as best as I can to allow them to achieve their own goals. — Innes Graham

When Innes finished his first EWS on the podium, my thoughts quickly led to working out how we would get him to the next round of the series. Innes puts 110% into everything he does, whether that be as an employee, a coach, a photographer/videographer or as a racer, so to let his latest path flourish, it was time to create this new opportunity for him, one he truly deserves. — Janey Kennedy, Tweed Valley Bikes

We met Innes as a young racer when he moved to Innerleithen. He was like my lost son, he worked with us for a year and a half, he is just the sweetest, kindest and most thoughtful person. We wish him all the best racing in the Enduro World Series. — Craig Anderson, No.1 Peebles Road

Innes absolutely smashed his first EWS and it was awesome he was on one of our bikes. We are super grateful for what he does day-to-day for the local scene and admire his journey and motives for getting out there. We had to show some support. — Dave Flynn, Hotlines

After his amazing third-place finish at the first round of the EWS it was unclear if Innes Graham would be able to attend more races this season. But, thanks to support from local companies and brands Innes will be able to get between the tape at further EWS rounds including in Petzen-Jamnica this weekend.Following his top finish in the Tweed Valley, the challenge for Innes was how he was going to get to the next round. With just a week before he would need to set off it has been a big effort to get him to Petzen-Jamnica in time for the race.To help make this a reality Dirt School gave him the time off work and Tweed Valley Bikes assisted in efforts to get him out to Europe for the race. Innerleithen coffee shop, Café No.1, was one of the first to offer its support with a financial contribution for travel costs. Nukeproof's global distributor, Hotlines, also provided its support with the Nukeproof team being available at the races to assist Innes. Finally, Burgtec has stepped up and will be funding Innes to get to one of the European rounds in September.We can't wait to see Innes back between the tape this weekend and it is great to see a fast rider getting help to attend more races.