Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Fernie, British Columbia

For as long as I can remember, Fernie has been that one destination sitting right near the top of my hit list for either a summer or winter road trip that hadn’t been realized. Year after year Fernie kept getting passed up for the numerous world class destinations closer to home on the BC coast that seemed to be screaming louder for my attention. It just felt slightly too far of a drive to the Alberta border. But after finally spending a few days in Fernie, I now see the error of my ways.



Humbly flying just under the main media radar in the glut that is mountain biking in British Columbia, Fernie has retained a unique and understated character. Let's put it this way - things that are awesome don't need to tell you they're awesome - after the first taste, you just know. Fernie has a very well established riding scene that has been steadily growing for the past 30+ years. The newer trails have evolved with the times embracing flow and air time while the older trails preserve their raw and rugged heritage that the riding here has evolved from. There is an absolute ton of riding here and no matter what you’re in to be it shuttle laps dropping steep ridge lines, ripping BC’s oldest bike park, cranking out endless enduro laps all over the valley, or getting your gravel grind on to remote mountain valleys, Fernie has you covered.





Ben Haggar Local Flavours

Age: 38

Location: Squamish, BC, CANADA

Instagram: @benhaggarphoto

Favourite Trail in Fernie: Hyperextension

Preferred Terrain: Fast and technical

