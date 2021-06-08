Local Flavors: Northern British Columbia Road Trip - Part 1

Local Flavours THE COMPLETE RIDING GUIDE TO THE NORTHERN BC ROAD TRIP PART 1 Words, photos, & video by Ben Haggar

First off, calling this area Northern BC is a bit of a misnomer seeing that it’s only half way up the province, but that’s kind of what we do in Canada. 66% of our total population lives within 100km of the US border which only represents about 4% of our total land area. So for most of us, anything outside of a few hours drive from our southern neighbours seems to be labeled as “North”. One unique aspect of a road trip across northern BC is that you get to see a perfect cross section of the geological diversity of the province from the lush moss cloaked forests of the Coast Mountains, rolling plains, aspen hillsides and picturesque farmland of the Interior Plateau and the towering craggy peaks of the Rocky Mountains which gives a truly varied experience. And the riding is just as diverse as the scenery.



The other aspect which makes a road trip here unforgettable is the people. The welcoming community of riders in the north are not only willing, but excited to share their plethora of trails from XC, enduro, DH shuttle laps, alpine epics or infinite gravel grinds. The passion for their local trails is hard earned as most rider help to build and maintain their networks and those of their up and coming neighbours such as New Hazelton, Houston and Fort St. James.



Ben Haggar Local Flavours

Age: 38

Location: Squamish, BC, CANADA

Instagram: @benhaggarphoto

Favorite Trail in this episode: Shangri-La

Preferred Terrain: Fast and technical

Highway 16 - the gateway to the North

TERRACE

Downtown Terrace Logging is the reason that most of the towns in the north exist and sustain the vast majority to this day.

For its size, Terrace has tons of great restaurants and shops like Expo Coffee In the green room

Theo on a natural rock corner

Getting to Terrace

Weather

There are some big salmon here. The world record Chinook Salmon weighing 99 pounds was caught here by a German tourist.

The friendly crew at R.E.D Cycles The HUB project is the latest brainchild from TORCA and includes a paved pumptrack and progressive skills area right in town.

One of the 5 new murals painted in Terrace in 2020 commissioned by the Skeena Salmon Arts Festival Society. The 2020 theme was 'celebrating sense of place in the Northwest'. What are two things that Terrace is known for Alex. (if this was a Jeopardy question)

The Best Trails to Ride in Terrace

This is a relatively young trail network with the first purpose built bike trail (Flathead) completed in 2006. If you’ve ever ridden in the coast mountains (Squamish, Sunshine Coast) then you’ll be right at home with the golden dirt, granite rock slabs, and steep technical roots. The two riding areas are Terrace Mountain - which is right in town and is the most popular with an enduro and XC feel and Copper Mountain is the spot for shuttling and holds some of the oldest trails in Terrace which almost seem to reloam themselves each year.



Key trail - Shangri-La : Incredible machine and hand built descent with optional jumps, drops and slabs. Access via Spring Creek and Lichen Loop.

Key trail - Flathead : Be ready for steep technical rooty climbs and descents on this challenging 7km clockwise XC loop. The ripping descent and view points are well worth the up.

Key trail - Maroon Mountain : If you’re lucky enough to time your trip with good weather, this alpine out and back will not disappoint. This is a very remote and demanding trail in the backcountry so give yourself lots of time, bring bear spray, don’t attempt in questionable weather and go prepared!

Bike Advice

Theo on a natural rock stepdown

Local Clubs and Advocates

Accommodation and Food

Breakfast:

Lunch:

Dinner:

Local Bike Shops

Great views of the Skeena River from Flathead

Akelsa and Theo mid descent on Flathead

Other Tips

Bring some waders

Native arts

En route from Terrace to Smithers

Moricetown Canyon on the Babine River has been a traditional salmon fishing area for the Witsuwit'en for generations. Local fare

The main drag in Smithers

SMITHERS

Local coffee house Small artistic touches at my favourite lunch spot of the trip - Two Sisters Eatery

Witsuwit'en art

Getting to Smithers

Weather

Not sure what to ride in Smithers? Pull the wheel of fortune and there's your decision made!

Aspens

Dave sending the rock drop onto some slick wood on a soggy day in Smithers.

The Best Trails to Ride in Smithers

The riding is centred around The Bluff which conveniently backs right on to town. There are some great trails in the Piper Rec area out towards the ski hill on Hudson Bay Mountain, and the Ptarmigan Rec area south of town. There’s also some alpine riding at Cronin Pass in the Babine Mountains Provincial Park which requires a shuttle or a very big day in the saddle.



Key trail - Piper Down : Recently rebuilt steep fast DH style trail with jumps, slabs and a wooden gap jump over a crashed plane. Best to shuttle and enjoy a lap on neighbouring Pay Dirt as well.

Key trail - The Shining : Classic 1km bluffs descent with a bit of everything from tech, flow, berms and some larger wooden drops.

Key trail - Backdoor : One of the original trails in Smithers and a solid 1000m descent over 6km. It’s steep and rooty so pick the right day to tackle this beast. Access is the same as Piper Down, but branch off at the top of Pay Dirt and hike a bike up the jeep track to the start of the trail.

Bike Advice

Pine slalom course

Lots of creeks means lots of skinnies

SMBA trails manager Dave Percy checking out the user updated maintenance board. Dave on the boulder roll



Local Clubs and Advocates

Accommodation and Food

Breakfast:

Lunch:

Dinner:

Local Bike Shops

Perfect post ride hangout Smithers Brewing like their experimental and seasonal brews as seen in the diversity of their flight.

Other Tips

Tour du Hops

Park Life

The Yellowhead Highway (hwy 16) runs from Prince Rupert (just west of Terrace) all the way across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Downtown Burns Lake

BURNS LAKE

Local shop There's a big coffee culture in Burns with lots of options to choose from.

Keep your eyes open for the beautiful carvings spread throughout town when you're exploring Burns Lake. The park is that way dude

Getting to Burns Lake

Weather

The local crew in Burns Lake are some of the most welcoming people in mountain biking - always making sure the van is packed with friends old and new. There are technically no double black trails on Boer Mountain. Full Boar is rated black and 15/16 ths

Dropping into the steep rock lines on Full Boar

Trail gap launching over the Charlotte to Waterlew connector

The Best Trails to Ride in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Bike Park is located up on Boer Mountain. The locals have taken that name on as “Boar” Mountain hence the hogcentric theme to the trail names. There’s a shuttle road to the top which can also be pedalled and funding has been secured for a dedicated climbing trail to the top of the mountain with a rough completion date for 2022.



Key trail - Razorback : For the rider who wants a bit of everything. Provides technical challenges, great climbs and outstanding views. Combine Razorback, Star Lake Trail and Pigasus for a 32 km perimeter epic.

Key trail - Swoopy Hollow : As the name suggests, well supported swoopy berms through a wooded gully - braking optional.

Key trail - Hogzilla : Burns’ new version of A-Line. Freshly opened at the end of 2020, this top to bottom machine built masterpiece has sizeable hits, drops and berms for nearly 5km!

Bike Advice

Hogzilla is the newest addition to Boer Mountain with 5km of A-Line style jumps drops and berms.

Boer Mountain shuttle road and the aptly named Lakes District beyond.

The kids are alright

Local bike shop owner Dave was the only one to clean this section on Razorback.

Local Clubs and Advocates

Accommodation and Food

Breakfast:

Lunch:

Dinner:

Local Bike Shops

One of the most stoked members of the Spirit North program who provides First Nations youth with bikes, helmets and coaching to encourage a connection to their territory through sport.

Some of the technical rock sections on NKDF which is named in honour of the Nechako Kitamaat Development Fund who's grant paid for the trail.

Kager Lake is conveniently right at the base of the Boer Mountain trails and is the perfect spot to wash the dust off.

Other Tips

Get out on the water

Swing a pulask