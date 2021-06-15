Local Flavors: Northern British Columbia Road Trip - Part 2

One of Valemount’s early residents was a Metis mountain guide named Pierre Bostonnais nicknamed Tete Jaune (Yellow Head) for his blonde hair and is the namesake for Highway 16. The Yellowhead highway cuts across central BC from the archipelago of Haida Gwaii to the Alberta boarder for 1073 km, so road tripping this epic route is a solid endeavour. But the nice part is that Prince George sits right in the centre of it all so if you’re strapped for time you can section it off by heading east to Valemount or west towards Terrace - both worthy road trip options in themselves. Prince George and much of the Interior Plateau is the traditional territory of the Dene First Nation. The mountains around PG are a bit flatter with the geography sculpted by the Necheko and Fraser River systems carving out terraced valleys and sandier pine and spruce covered mountains. As we head east towards Valemount, the landscape changes dramatically with much taller and steeper snow capped peaks of the Caribou, Monashee and Rocky Mountains - more typical of the BC scenery were used to drooling over.

PRINCE GEORGE

Getting to Prince George

Weather

They like getting their tires off the ground here in PG and it's hard to find a trail without a jump or two. I'm okay with that.

The riding here is generally low angle and fast with a penchant for jumps and woodwork across PG’s 3 major networks.is, as you would expect, at the UNBC campus and utilizes the hillside descending from the paved access road. Along with theandzones, you could spend a full day in the area.: Great descent traversing University Hill with optional gaps and drops.: Fun trail with loads of TTFs and small hits. Finish off with the steeper and more technicalfor a nearly 2.5 km descent or traverse back for a shorter lap withback up to the Forests for the World area.andare a short drive north west of downtown and separated by the Nechako River.is the only sanctioned riding area and holds some of PG’s best black diamond trails. It’s the site of major development plans including the recently completed Dirt Merchant-esque showpiece trail: Very well kept flow trail with buttery berms, mid sized gap jumps and doubles. Access from the: A bit steeper than many of the Pidherny trails. Technical with some larger drops so it's best to check out the features instead of sending it blind. Same access asbut further east along the: Fun twisty descent with a few small features and great corners. Keep the good times rolling and finish off withandIn recent years there have been land usage issues withand despite their visibility on Trailforks, those trails are currently closed.

Bike Advice

You don't want to slip off this bridge with carnivorous plants lurking just off the sides. True story (but they probably wouldn't eat people).

Local Clubs and Advocates

Accommodation and Food

Breakfast:

Lunch:

Dinner:

Local Bike Shops

Other Tips

Breweries

Hit the Links

VALEMOUNT

Getting to Valemount

Weather

The Best Trails to Ride in Valemount

Valemount Bike Park

Swift Mountain

Key trail - High Roller

Key trail - Turducken

Key trail - Andreas' DH

Key trail - Northern / Southern Traverse

This is a tough list to make because I loved every trail I rode here. My feelings are validated on Trailforks with nearly every trail rated 5 stars! Even the more forgotten trails likeand the pedalcentric flow trails offare a blast. Thewhich is an easy pedal just north of town is both shuttle and pedal access. There is a beautiful climbing trail accessing the lower 2/3 of the park which is studded with stellar trails. You could pedal the road the rest of the way to the top but it is much better to shuttle on the very well maintained gravel road. Across Swift Creek to the west of the bike park is the newly expanded area ofwith a brand new 20km blue / green loop which is a great way to give your arms a break from the relentless shuttle laps.: I never understood why people could do lap after lap down. Now I get it with similar sentiments about. Greatsize jumps, buttery berms, and incredible views. Drops in from the very top of the shuttle road.: The name says it all - this trail has a bit of everything: Jumps, berms, drops, flow and a little bit of tech. The perfect sampler platter. Access from the bottom ofand: The trail that started everything. This was the first bike trail in Valemount and provides a different character to the flow trails which populate most of the bike park. Despite its age, this rugged, rooty fall-line descent seems to re-loam itself each year with new duff and needles.: This is a great fast and flowy 11km pedal loop gaining roughly 200m in elevation while traversing along both sides of Swift Creek. Probably best done clockwise so you finish at the bike park and can head up for a lap or two there.