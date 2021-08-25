Local Flavours MONUMENT TRAILS TOUR ARKANSAS Words and photos by Brice Shirbach

While the Waltons have certainly proven to be quite a boon for the state's recent trail explosion, I was surprised to learn of the decades-long history Arkansas has with riding bikes in the woods, and just how spread out the riding opportunities are. There are two primary mountain ranges that call Arkansas home: the Ouachitas and the Ozarks. While Jason Bateman and crew have brought a certain degree of notoriety to the Ozarks, it's actually the Ouachitas that are home to the highest peaks in the state. Between these ancient and venerable ranges there exists a bevy of recreational opportunities that Arkansas have seen fit to develop a state park system around, a park model much like any other state in the Union. What is different about this place is the system of state parks that are home to the Monument Trails created through a partnership with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation (APRF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing parks and recreational opportunities throughout the Natural State. Yes, like much of the buzz throughout the state's massive trail development, the Walton Family Foundation is largely responsible for funding these gifts to Arkansas State Parks. However, not only are they an absolute blast to ride, somewhere in there is a model that other states might soon begin to replicate.



Brice Shirbach Local Flavours

Age: 39

Location: Wilmington, DE, USA

Industry affiliations: PEARL iZUMi, Pivot Cycles, Maxxis, Lazer Helmets, Julbo, Shimano, Dialed Health, Stan's No Tubes, Topeak, Fox

Instagram: @bricycles

Favorite Monument Trail: Lizard Tail

A Bit About the Monument Trails

How would you describe the early conversations regarding the Monument Trails concept? Where did it come from?

Do you see a model for other state park systems to pursue similar to what you guys have done?

Can you describe the structure and process of how Monument Trails work vs typical trail building at AR State Parks?

Are there plans for additional Monument Trails to be built at other locations?

What separates the Monument Trails from the existing trail networks throughout AR State Parks?

Mount Nebo State Park

The drive up Highway 155 sets quite the tone for this stunning natural playground in the heart of the Arkansas River Valley, winding up a mountain road with 11 switchbacks and a gradient maxing out at 18%. At the end of the road lies the summit of Mount Nebo, where park facilities and the Monument Trails reside. Arguably the most scenic of the 4 Monument Trails networks, Nebo features stunning rock work and terrain, with views across the valley towards Mount Magazine, the highest summit in Arkansas, as well as both Ouachita and Ozark ranges. Rock Solid was contracted to develop the 24 miles of trail at Nebo and wrapped things up in June of 2020. Because Nebo sits 1,300 feet above the valley below, conditions here are typically a little bit cooler than other spots in the state, and many of the trails offer up a plethora of overlooks and views of the surrounding landscape.



Key Trails:

Lizard Tail - This might be my favorite of the Monument Trails... trails. There are a handful of sections that feature real exposure, along with some relentlessly physical descents and climbs. It's one of the most unique and fun trails I've ridden in the state, and is about as "must ride" as it gets.



Hayes Creek - A two mile, directional downhill trail that drops riders almost 900 feet, Hayes offers a bit of everything. There's a beautiful start overlooking the Arkansas River Valley (don't get distracted or you'll fall off of a cliff), before diving into a combination of purpose-built flow and natural rock features. The bridge toward the bottom is worth a stop as well.



Chickalah Valley Loop - A "dark blue" featuring some amazing rock work, moderate jumps and doubles, and some incredible views. The trail is located along the western aspect of the mountain, so if you can time the ride right you'll be rewarded with a stunning sunset.





Mist obscures the view west from the Mount Nebo summit.

Storms skirt by to the west of Nebo.

This was perhaps my favorite of the four Monument Trails networks.

Johnny and Jen Brazil of Jackalope Cycling are all smiles at Nebo.

A bit of exposure along the start of Hayes Creek.

Devil's Den State Park

Devil's Den is the newest of the Monument Trails, opening earlier this year in May, but is loaded with a history that pre-dates the Monument Trails by a few decades. Superintendent Monte Fuller and assistant superintendent Tim Scott are both deeply entrenched in Arkansas' mountain bike culture and history, and it's fitting that some of the newest trails in the state are also its best. Rogue Trails rehabbed the historic 6 mile Fossil Flats system in 2020, and Rock Solid Trails built up the new 12 miles of trail. Both outfits had their work cut out for them here, as the terrain is jagged, raw, and especially unforgiving. Where most places feature trails that work their way towards the top of a summit, Devil's Den dives deep into the rock instead. Riders are rewarded with 2 of the state's newest Downhill trails and plenty of fun optional lines that features caves, chasms, waterfalls, and more.



Key Trails:

Sparky - A beautiful directional trail with loads of alt-lines and a waterfall that you ride behind. This trail is a stunner.



Orville - Another directional trail with jumps, drops, and rock gardens. Another masterpiece. This trail takes riders above the waterfall that Sparky rides underneath.



Devil's Racetrack - A lengthier adventure taking riders along bluff lines, over rock gardens, and past several waterfalls.



Tim Scott is among the core members of Arkansas' original mountain bike community, and he's only adding to his legacy at Devil's Den.

The CCC cabins here are incredible.

The Civilian Conservation Corps had its hand in far more than just some (perfect) cabins in the woods. Today's stewards of these forests: Rock Solid Trails.

Rock Solid marketing guru Eli Glesman enjoying the fruits of their labor.

TLC wrote a song about this.

Taking it in.

Mister Arkansas: Garrett Hubbard, doing for the kids. Rocks abound at Devil's Den.

Hobbs State Park Conservation Area

The first of the Monument Trail systems gifted to the state, Hobbs is Arkansas State Park's largest park totaling 12,000 acres. It opened June 2019. This is an 18 mile backcountry destination system of 3 loops, all an intermediate difficulty level, not due to features but its length and moderate exposure. Locals I spoke with really seem to enjoy the system for it's length as well as the contrast it provides to the more dynamic and popular purpose built trails in nearby Rogers and Bentonville. The park is quite beautiful and officials have done a fantastic job managing the park's many trails as well as opening this system with its art + architecture installation at the trailhead and campsites. When the weather takes a turn for the worse, Hobbs seems to be the place to go as the trails handle water extremely well, which as it turns out was quite a useful characteristic during my visit.



Key Trails:

Karst Trail - Karst is an incredibly scenic ride over undulating terrain, sandwiching riders between karst bluffs and the White River for several miles. It's rated green but does have some exposure and a few sections with technical features, but is generally appropriate for most skillsets and is really a must ride when visiting the trails here.



Timberjack - One of two directional downhill trails at Hobbs, Timberjack has some incredible corners and a few opportunities to make shapes from top to bottom.



A serene setting post-rain at Hobbs State Park.

Amber Brown rides between an art installation at Hobbs. These are abundant here and really add a unique character to the place.

If the trails can handle the wet, riding in the rain is a pretty amazing experience.

Pinnacle Mountain State Park

Phase I opened in fall of 2020, and is currently home to 12 miles of XC trail and about 4 miles of directional downhill between 6 different trails. Arkansas State Parks and Monument Trails employed two different trail building businesses, Rogue Trails and Jagged Axe, for this system offering the Little Rock region a surprisingly diverse experience close to town. Previously the home to Orbea and originally the site of Competitive Cyclist, the capital city of Arkansas has a budding mountain bike scene and Pinnacle has added some much-needed clout to it, providing riders with the opportunity to build plenty of fitness and technical skills, while also allowing people to develop their flow and jump acumen.



Key Trails:

Glade Runner - Glade was Pinnacle's first black-rated trail, and features a relentlessly technical start for riders before finishing with a handful of moderately sized jumps and freeride features.



Jackfork - Jackfork runs for nearly 5 miles along the eastern perimeter of the trail network. It's a fairly fast and flowy trail, with numerous side hits and optional features, and a handful of overlooks above the Arkansas River.



Coachwhip - Designed initially as a NICA loop, this trail is ideal for beginners looking to build confidence with a few optional features for those who are looking to enhance their ride.



The valley below Pinnacle Mountain State Park is a sight.

The trails here are often of the swift and swervy nature.

Discarded cars, household appliances, and more from the previous century add some cool visuals to the trails.

