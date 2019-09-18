Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Baker City, Oregon

I had actually been here once before, and that trip resulted in me nearly severing my femoral artery and dealing with a hematoma that ranged from my business to my knee cap. That's the day I learned that riding switchbacks deep in the alpine backcountry of the Elkhorn Mountains is not the time to practice nose wheelies. Internal bleeding aside, the truth is that my first trip to Baker would prove to have a profound effect on how I define adventure, and it helped me understand that "scenes" and community are two very different things, and I'm a much bigger fan of the latter. Baker City and the surrounding area isn't a place where you go to be seen. It's a place you head when you are in need of a less than purpose-built adventure. The mountains here are big and raw. The air up in the Elkhorns is a little thinner. The landscape will take your breath away, and the people who call it home aren't interested in "doing it for the boys" or "for the gram". They ride bikes up and down mountains because it's one of the most complete ways you can connect with nature and reconnect with yourself. My previous trip here might've had a bit of a dubious ending, but you can bet that I had a big smile on my face as I pulled back into town 4 years later for some more.

This might be my favorite forest in all of Oregon.

A Bit About the Region

Getting to Baker City

The Best Trails to Ride in Baker City

Anthony Lakes

Key trail - Broadway

Key trail - 2 Dragon

Elkhorn Mountains

Key trail - Summit Lake Trail

Key trail - Elkhorn Crest Trail

Phillips Lake

Key trail - South Shoreline

Key trail - Little Dean Creek

La Grande

Key trail: Caffeine

Key trail: Sasquatch

Baker County is surrounded by world-class backcountry access. While they've made some progress in the implementation of purpose-built trails at Anthony Lakes, and certainly up in La Grande, the appeal here is rooted in raw and rugged trails up and down the Elkhorns. There aren't a whole lot of people around, so any ride - regardless of which region you choose to explore - will be largely devoid of trail traffic. Cell service is spotty as well, so it's recommended that you ride within a group. Northeast Oregon is a relatively arid locale, so you should expect pretty dry and loose conditions, especially if you're here in the summer.This is the epicenter of mountain biking in Baker County. Located 20 miles northwest of Baker City in the heart of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, Anthony Lakes is a small-ish ski resort with a base area at over 7,000 feet above sea level, the highest such in the state. Anthony Lakes isn't a bike park just yet, but it does offer access to several miles of singletrack and trails that range from technically challenging and high risk, to high-speed flow, to mellow lakeside cruises. The terrain and landscape here will blow you away, and it's easy to see the insane potential this place has for future trail development.The Elkhorn trails connect to Anthony Lakes and spread south from there, eventually ending just a few miles directly west of Baker City. There are no small rides in these mountains. There is a lot of exposure. The views here will take your breath away, as will the amazing riding. Pay attention to the wilderness boundary lines, as there may be a point in which you'll need to shoulder your bike for a hundred feet or so, but it's a small price to pay for such epic riding.25 minutes west of Baker City is Phillips Lake, a beautiful reservoir in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Osprey and bald eagles frequent the lake as a popular hunting ground, and many other forms of wildlife are oft spotted throughout the trails as well. There's nothing especially technical around the lake in terms of trail difficulty, but it's a fantastic place to set up camp and take in some beautiful scenery. Note: trail signage isn't really a thing here, so navigating anything off of the shoreline can be tricky. Trailforks is up to date here, and should be used whenever venturing off lake.Okay, so La Grande isn't in Baker County and this is Local Flavours: Baker City. But, it's only 4 minutes up Interstate 84, and the truth is that there's a sense of shared community between La Grande and Baker, and a trip to the region wouldn't be complete without a day or two up on Mount Emily. You can actually see Mount Emily from Anthony Lakes, as the 6,114 foot summit towers above the Grande Ronde Valley and its patchwork of farmland below. MERA, or the Mount Emily Recreation Area, is chock full of trails (about 40 miles worth) from top to bottom and is spread out across 3,670 acres with 2,600 vertical feet of relief available top to bottom. There are motorized and non-motorized trails available, and shuttling is definitely big here. Just be sure to bring a vehicle that can handle rough roads as things get bumpy towards the top of the mountain.