Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Brevard, NC

My first ever trip to the heart of Transylvania County was nearly 6 years ago alongside my friend and PB compatriot Matthew Delorme, and it helped to set me on the path of which I am currently on as a professional storyteller and athlete. It opened my eyes to a scale of adventure and exploration east of the Rockies that I hadn't really seen up until that point. The terrain is beautiful and unapologetic in its ruggedness, and the opportunities for adventure are numerous and world class. Fly fishing, rock climbing, white water, hiking - it's all here and the town of Brevard is largely devoted to curating the best possible experience for locals and visitors alike in their pursuit of any of the aforementioned endeavors. Of course I'm really here for one endeavor in particular: riding my bicycle in these woods. That trip from 6 years ago led to a story published here on this very site called "Brevard Calling" . In the time since that chapter of East Bound & Down , I find myself returning a few times a year. Each trip brings with it a reunion of friendships I've had the good fortune to develop over the course of half of a decade, in addition to a few new ones with each adventure. In the end, anyone who has experienced Brevard firsthand understands "the call" of this place. Maybe it's the isoprene working its way into our veins. I don't really know, and I don't really care; once Brevard starts calling, the only thing you can do to quell the inevitable craving is answer it.

Brevard is perfectly situated at the mouth of Pisgah National Forest, much to the delight of 2 and 4-legged adventurers.

About those white squirrels: this place is loaded with them. They're also a bit psychotic at times. Oddly enough, this was the closest I came to any during my week in town.

A Bit About the Region

Getting to Brevard

Dupont State Recreational Forest often leads to this state where your lips curl upwards and your teeth are bared. It might be the result of a bite from a white squirrel. Or maybe it's something else.

The Best Trails to Ride in Brevard

Pisgah National Forest

Key trail - Farlow Gap

Key trail - Avery Creek

Key trail - Bennett Gap

Key trail - Sycamore Cove

Dupont State Recreational Forest

Key trail - Cedar Rock

Key trail - Burnt Mountain

Key trail - Ridgeline

If you ask someone who lives here what their favorite trail is, you'll probably get a different response every time. The selection in Transylvania County alone is massive, and in reality Brevard is close enough to trails in Mills River, Black Mountain, and Lake Lure that you could feasibly make this place your basecamp for an even broader Western North Carolina adventure. Hell, even just between Pisgah and Dupont I'm sure there will be folks who will wholeheartedly disagree with the trails we're going to outline below. But that's also a very good "problem" to have. For the sake of streamlining the information, we're going to focus solely on Dupont and the Pisgah Ranger District.These here are some of the biggest mountains you'll find east of the Mississippi. Pisgah is deep. Pisgah is big. Pisgah is beautiful. It's not a place where you should expect to find a bunch of purpose built, ultra wide corridors with gallons of flow oozing down the mountain. You should instead expect to find rocks, roots, and rhodos; the latter of which is short for rhododendrons and the tunnels they create across virtually every trail in the forest. The trails stretch from the mouth of the forest near The Hub and Pisgah Tavern several miles to the parkway, although I should note that dropping in on the trails that connect directly with the Parkway ain't exactly legal, so make sure you're checking Trailforks or with any of the shops in town for an up-to-date map of the trails as well as any seasonal restrictions that might be in place. There's a reason so many World Cup racers call this place home.Where Pisgah brings the technical heat to the region, Dupont is well known for what is typically a more flowy experience. You can still expect to find plenty of massive slabs to play on and rhododendron tunnels to nuke through, but the pitch here is a bit more mellow than what you'll find throughout Pisgah. There are a handful of trails that provide the kind of experience that will satisfy those looking to get loose on some rowdy and technical terrain, but by and large the trails in Dupont will be more appropriate for a broader range of skill levels and doesn't require the same kind of time commitment some of the best rides in Pisgah require. Also, the best sunrises and sunsets in the region can be experienced right at the intersection of Big Rock and Cedar Rock trails.