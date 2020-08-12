Local Flavours THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO RIDING IN CRESTED BUTTE, COLORADO Words, photos, & video by Brice Shirbach

Crested Butte to Aspen Klunker Classic from 1980, pointing out some of the streets and buildings shown in the video before looking up from the phone to see those very landmarks just a few feet away. It occurred to me then that there's no amount of marketing savvy that can replace what decades of history has done for Crested Butte, and to be honest there's just no need for it. Listen, I'm not entirely sure that the world actually needs a "MTB Capital", but if there was actually such a thing, Crested Butte would surely be somewhere near the top of the heap. There are more than enough examples around the planet showing that mountains aren't really requisite for top notch mountain bike trails, but Crested Butte stands as a stark reminder of the undeniable magnetism that surrounds them, and if the high altitude doesn't take your breath away, the towering peaks that surround town certainly will.





Listen, I am certainly not interested in propping up Crested Butte by diminishing the quality or experiences found in other parts of the world. Bikes are awesome, and it's actually pretty encouraging to see that an entire community sees enough value in mountain biking to actually trademark our sport into their official slogan. The truth is that Crested Butte's mountain bike history simply runs deeper than it does anywhere else on the planet. Case in point: While I was in town I made sure to swing by Chopwood Mercantile to say hi to my friend and Pivot Cycles compatriot Lisa Cramton, where we spent some time catching up. We watched a couple of old videos that documented thefrom 1980, pointing out some of the streets and buildings shown in the video before looking up from the phone to see those very landmarks just a few feet away. It occurred to me then that there's no amount of marketing savvy that can replace what decades of history has done for Crested Butte, and to be honest there's just no need for it. Listen, I'm not entirely sure that the world actually needs a "MTB Capital", but if there was actually such a thing, Crested Butte would surely be somewhere near the top of the heap. There are more than enough examples around the planet showing that mountains aren't really requisite for top notch mountain bike trails, but Crested Butte stands as a stark reminder of the undeniable magnetism that surrounds them, and if the high altitude doesn't take your breath away, the towering peaks that surround town certainly will. Brice Shirbach Local Flavours

Age: 38

Location: Wilmington, DE, USA

Supporters: Pivot Cycles, Maxxis Tires, Pearl Izumi, 9point8, Julbo, Shimano, Stan's No Tubes, Deity Components, Dialed Health

Instagram: @bricycles

Favorite Trail in Crested Butte: 409.5

Preferred Terrain: Lumpy

Crested Butte, Colorado.

The beauty of the region is as breathtaking as the high altitude.

Crested Butte is an isolated mountain, disconnected from the Elk Mountain range that surrounds it.

CB has managed to fight off corporate encroachment over the years, an impressive feat considering its popularity.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, downtown is a cheery and bright display.

The town of Mount Crested Butte from the Snodgrass trail.

A Bit About the Region

Getting to Crested Butte

Bikes + Crested Butte = Smiles.

An out and back adventure begins on Baxter's Gulch.

Mason Cameron crosses a creek en on his way up to 409.5.

The 409.5 exit is pretty special.

Lauren Koelliker is one of 3 full time staffers for CBMBA.

Lauren leads Janae Pritchett down Baxter's.

Descending Lando Calrissian with the shark tooth shaped Mt. Crested Butte as a backdrop.

The wildflower hype is very real.

The Best Trails to Ride in Crested Butte

Crested Butte is fairly high up on many a rider's bucket list, so this will be an exercise in futility as I'm sure there are cases to be made for just about every single trail in town to end up on this list. Of course when you have 750+ miles of trail between Crested Butte and Gunnison, you could elect to just close your eyes, and point to a random spot on the trail map to make your decision, but I'll do my best to distill it down a touch for you below. Keep in mind that the nature of these trails is one of connectivity and massive rides, so while you'll see them broken down into various "networks" or regions, they aren't quite as distinctive compared to places where each network is cutoff from one another, often defined by various drainages in the area. This allows for any number of combinations that can be linked throughout Crested Butte.



Consider downloading the



Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park Due to Covid-19, the resort will not be reopening operations outside of scenic lift rides, on-mountain trails, and select grab-n-go food service. That said, when it does reopen and you're itching to bring a bigger bike to Crested Butte, the bike park formerly known as Evolution is where you can take it to task. With 30+ miles of trail available on Crested Butte, it's a properly fun and rowdy lift-served option.

Key trail - Psycho Rocks : Possibly the most challenging and high risk trail at the bike park. Mandatory drops and gaps abound! Have a spare tire or two at the ready.

Key trail - Avery : Nice mix of natural tech and purpose-built flow. The rock gardens are scattered throughout and have multiple lines available, and the bottom third of the trail is full of fun and poppy tables.



Town Trails The trails that butt up against downtown are truly world class, which is funny because typically one associates a "town loop" as a bit of an afterthought, if not simply an after-work kind of ride. Not here. The views are staggeringly good, and the speeds can be staggeringly high. Oh yeah, and the have a bike park in town that connects to the trails.

Key trail - Baxter Gulch : This is often used as a means of climbing up to the ridgeline trail, Para Me a Para Te before descending Green Lake. However, no one would blame you for making it an out and back as well. It's 6 miles long and on the way up gains 2,500 feet, which means when you turn around, you get to drop all of that at a significantly higher rate while taking in views of Crested Butte and Teocalli Ridge.

Key trail - Green Lake : Starting at an alpine lake (yes, Green Lake) in the shadow of the summit of Mount Axtell, Green Lake is best ridden as a descent (as most trails are, ermaright?) due to the abundant rock drops and root gardens that will generate many more smiles if ridden down compared to ridden up.



Cement Creek A few miles to the south of town, the Cement Creek drainage is a popular spot for dispersed camping, as well as those looking to destroy the legs. The miles and elevation add up quickly out here, and as is the case with most of the drainages south of town, you should prepare for a day in the backcountry, even if you aren't planning for a day in the backcountry.

Key trail - Double Top : This can be a sizable point to point ride, or it can be easily cut into or out of via a variety of trails that connect to it. As is, Double Top offers up amazing views for 14 miles end to end, and ridden east to west climbs 3,000 feet and descends 4,600 feet.

Key trail - Deadman's Gulch : This is a connection between the Spring Creek and Cement Creek drainages, but it's the descent into Cement Creek that really makes it something special. Ridden from Spring Creek, you climb for 4 1/2 miles at a reasonably comfortable gradient as you gain 1,300 vertical feet. It's the final mile and a half and 1,370 feet of descending that count. Oh, and I counted 30 total switchbacks during the descent. Enjoy.



Spring Creek Spring Creek is the furthest drainage south of town before you are essentially not riding in CB. You are way the hell out there, and it's heavenly.

Key trail - Rosebud Gulch : Spoiler alert: it was his sled and an inference to the loss of his morality. Citizen Kane aside, you have yourself a lovely adventure just to get to the start of the descent that involves a fireroad climb to Cement Mountain Trail, and an undulating trip up and down Cement before turning right onto Rosebud. From here, it's quite literally all downhill. 3 miles and 1,300 feet of descending on Rosebud and you can add another mile of downhill by turning right onto Deadman's Gulch and finishing on Spring Creek Rd.

Key trail - Dr. Park : This trail is effectively a midpoint between Crested Butte and Gunnison, and it's arguably the most popular descent in all of Colorado. As it should be. It's a 7 mile long trail from end to end, and in reality the descending doesn't begin in earnest until you're about 2 miles in. From there, you'll drop 2,750 feet over the course of 5 miles. It's beautiful, it blisteringly fast, and it's worth all of the hype.



Brush Creek Brush Creek is on the backside of Crested Butte, and for me is one of the single prettiest corners of the planet. There's a depth to the color back here that was pretty stunning for me personally. It is also home to my favorite trail in all of Crested Butte, and is a short drive from town and a reasonable pedal if you want to leave the car behind.

Key trail - 409.5 : While 409 seems to get all of the love, it's 409.5 that I would call my personal favorite ride in all of Crested Butte. It's a grunt to get to the top of any way you slice it, but my goodness the trip down is really something special. The first half is a dark timber forest loaded with natural features galore, before dipping into lightening fast sections through a beautiful Aspen forest and exiting into a screaming fast meadow. If you can, make it a sunset ride and be ready for some life changing visuals.

Key trail -Strand Hill to Canal : So you can do some shorter rides here! Strand Hill is crazy playful and fun, and requires relatively little effort to get to via a 20+ minute climb. Most of it is straightforward enough, although there are a few sections that can catch you off guard with some techy lines, but the fun continues when you turn left onto Canal and get another mile and a half of ripping fun in a beautiful alpine meadow setting with views for days.



Be sure to pick up souvenir at any participating CB trail.

"Eat mor chikin."

Sunset at the bottom of 409.5 is the move.

The Aspen groves are surreal.

Mason styling out of the forest on 409.5.

Strand Hill is often overlooked, but it shouldn't be. Loads of fun packed into a 90 minute loop.

Janae and Lauren enjoying some lovely, dark, and deep timber on Mount Axtell.

Teocalli Ridge looms in the background along Canal trail.

Many years ago, Outside Magazine called Snodgrass the best trail in Colorado. Times have changed, but the views are still very much all time.

This is the kind of Colorado I could get used to.

Twilight sets the clouds above White Rock Mountain aflame.

Check out my full gallery of images here

Take Some Time

Cast a Reel

Drop the Kids Off

