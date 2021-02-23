Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho

I had been meaning to check this region off of the ol' bucket list for some time. Of course I have seen jaw-dropping imagery from the Teton Range for 38 years (at least 4 of which I can remember), and as is the case with anyone who has a pulse, my interest was instantly piqued upon the first glance of these legendary mountains in whatever magazine happened to expose me to them for the first time. It would take a few days before I would actually see the Tetons with the naked eye however, as the devastating wildfires that had been ravaging the American West for much of the summer created a massive cloud of smoke that had been pushed east due to prevailing winds, effectively blanketing much of the region as such. Still, the scale of the terrain here is plain to see even if the mountains are somewhat obscured, almost as if nature has placed an Instagram filter over them. The landscape here is punctuated by extremes, whether it's the sharp and precipitous channel left behind by the Snake River carving through the Earth, or the towering juts of the Rocky Mountains that dominate the skyline regardless of the haze. This land is an icon of adventure for so many, and while I had a bit of ground to cover between Pocatello and the Victor/Driggs area, you can bet that I was more than happy to oblige.

A Bit About the Region

Getting to Eastern Idaho

The Best Trails to Ride in Eastern Idaho

Teton Valley

The Palisades

Key Ride - Mail Cabin to Mike Sell Canyon

Southern Valley

Key Ride - South Grove Creek to Drake Creek

Big Holes

Key Ride - Horseshoe up to North Mahogany down

Pocatello

City Creek

Key Ride - Ritalin to 911

Gibson Jack

Key Ride - Corral Creek to Down the Chimney

Scout Mountain

Key Ride - Scout Mountain to Crestline

As vast as Eastern Idaho is, the trails are really kind of relegated to two main hubs: the Teton Valley and Pocatello. Fortunately, each of those present an almost absurd amount of world class trail and a look at Trailforks can present an overwhelming proposition. Both Pocatello and the Teton Valley have enough trails that are close to town to keep you happy for a week or more, but it's the backcountry access that really sets this region apart. Local riders are discovering new routes or opening up forgotten ones regularly, so the reality is that there's an almost endless amount of trail to explore and discover here. You can spend years here and still have more to explore. As a reminder, Eastern Idaho is grizzly bear country so make sure you’re bear aware and properly prepared. I had 5 days, so of course my experience was limited, but I'll do my very best to give you a sense of where to start.I know that this is Eastern Idaho's Local Flavours, but I'd be remiss if I pretended as though their neighbor to the east, Wyoming, doesn't play a huge role in the mountain biking for locals on either side of the state line. In fact, many trails cross state lines, some more than once. The truth is that Mountain Bike the Tetons, the area's mountain bike advocacy group, works hard for trail access and development on both sides of the state line, and if you were to look at the map of area trails on their website, there is no state line drawn. The Teton Valley could keep you busy for the rest of your life, so to pretend as if I have a full sense of what this place offers is a silly proposition. I was stoked to have two days to take this place in, and will combine my limited experience with discussions and research to try and paint a fuller picture for you here.The mountains that surround Pocatello might not be on quite the same scale as those found north of town throughout the Teton Valley, but they're still large and Caribou National Forest provides a truly beautiful backdrop for the trails in this region. Looking at Pocatello on Trailforks belies the true quantity of trail available, and much of that is owed to the fact that there isn't really an advocacy group to speak of here. Instead, it seems that many of the legal trails throughout the area have been grandfathered into networks in and around town, and as more pop up, it just takes some time for this nebulous arrangement to work itself out. All of that aside, the riding here is much better than I expected it to be. While many in the Teton Valley look at this area as more of a shoulder season spot to ride while they either wait for their trails to thaw or escape early onset of winter, the truth is that Pocatello can very much stand on its own two feet compared to the Teton Valley. The sense of backcountry is especially strong only 15 minutes from downtown, and the variety of riding opportunities is huge. Your best bet would be to pop into a shop like East Fork Bikes to get a lay of the land and some trail info.