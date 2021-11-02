Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Hood River, Oregon

I have been spending more and more time in the Pacific Northwest over the last several years since my first trip on a bike for the old Oregon Enduro Series back in 2013, with no less than 2-3 visits per year more recently. Most of my time and energy in the Cascades has been centered around Oregon, specifically along the Coastal Range, but this trip marked my first visit to a place renowned throughout the global mountain bike community: Hood River. I have spent years admiring the iconic imagery that has come from places like Post Canyon and 44 Trails, many of which are the handiwork of friends and mentors, Colin Meagher and Nikki Rohan. My palms have gotten sweaty watching videos of north shore-style skinnies leading to massive drops and gaps in the middle of a lush and green Cascadian forest. It's the kind of place that, on paper at least, seemed to represent everything I want in an adventure destination with its codependency between the mountains and the Columbia River. To be quite honest, I had been looking forward to this trip more than any other in recent memory, and somewhere in my head I had already begun to prepare myself for the letdown that comes from building up such reverence for a place that I had never set foot. As it would turn out, the week that would follow in Hood River would only serve to exceed even my loftiest of expectations.

A swirl of moody weather is always around the corner in the PNW.

The actual town of Hood River is really only home to Post Canyon in a technical sense, but obviously if you're planning a trip here you're likely using Hood River as a home base, and within a close radius are 3 very distinct regions to ride and even more if you open the radius up just a little bit, with riding on the south and western aspects of Mount Hood as well as Gifford Pinchot within a couple of hours' drive. That said, we're going to focus on the 3 aforementioned regions as they each provide something very unique as far as the ride experience goes, and as such really showcase just how brilliant and diverse the opportunities are throughout the area.Post Canyon has been a part of mountain bike lore for 25 years. Over the years Post Canyon has filled pages of our favorite bicycle magazines, dropped jaws during video parts, and has generally sat somewhere near the top of the "must-ride" heap. I'll admit to being a bit intimidated by the mystique of this place prior to getting to town. In my head all of the trails had 25 foot tall northshore style ladder drops, along with 50 foot gaps, and skinnies weaving in and out of the trees high overhead. In truth, those kinds of features do exist, but the network is far more vast than I could have imagined. It's huge, with 3,000 vertical feet of relief from the top of the network, and dozens of miles of densely forested trails that work their way down toward the Columbia River. These are definitely shared use trails, and some of the best descents on a mountain bike are also some of the best climbs for a moto, so be wary of that before you ride.Just across the Columbia River from town is where you'll find Syncline. Syncline features several miles of trail along a south-facing aspect with about 1,500 vertical feet of relief from top to bottom. It's a fairly dry area, with loads of loose dirt and rock to navigate, and stunning views of the Columbia River with a Cascadian backdrop from just about every inch of trail. The climb up is easy enough and there are a number of routes down, with some diving in and out of forests while others stay out in the open. During the warmer months, there are a few things to keep an eye out for at Syncline: rattlesnakes, ticks, and poison oak. The south-facing aspect keeps a lot of sun on the trails and as such they are rideable throughout the year. The trails are bordered to the west by the Coyote Wall, a cliff that drops over 1,500 feet to the valley floor below, so please exercise caution when riding near it as it has claimed some lives over the years.The 44 Trails network of multi-use trails is the largest single network of singletrack trails near Hood River, Oregon. There are a number of access points to these trails, with the Oak Ridge trailhead being about 10 miles south of Hood River, while the Bennett Pass lot is closer to 30 miles from town. That should give you a sense of just how vast tis region is. Riding here feels very different compared to Post or Syncline, with much more of a backcountry element playing heavily into the dynamic at 44 Trails. Many of the trails are also higher up in elevation, so the weather at 44 Trails is going to be a little different than those lower down and closer to the Columbia River. Mount Hood is prominently visible in many part of this region as well, which only helps to make just about every trail here the right call when deciding where you're going to ride. Cell service is scarce, and you really are in the backcountry out here, so prepare for your ride with that in mind.