Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in North Conway, New Hampshire

Note from the Author: This is a complete guide to riding your bicycle in North Conway, NH. It's not an attempt to circumvent current restrictions or guidelines when it comes to travel within the United States. We're currently in the midst of a still global pandemic, so while you may or may not be able to plan a trip here next week, the good news is that everything we've presented with this Local Flavours will still be relevant whenever it is appropriate to spend some time abroad. In the meantime enjoy the views, take some inspiration from what they've been cooking up, and please stay safe out there. These trails and rad people will definitely be ready for you when the time comes.

I should add a few notes to that statement as well. First, I hate the "east coast" qualifier there. I'm still processing my week in town and I may ultimately conclude that it has my favorite trails in all of the Lower 48. I did wreck on Kandagnar as we tried to squeeze one more ride out of my first full day in town, and it came at the cost of a sprained wrist and shoulder. Don't worry, the tree I nuked was just fine. The point being that my riding was limited to that day and that day only. However, my eyes worked just fine and what I saw while staying strictly behind the lens was enough for me to recognize that this stuff is right there with the goods in the PNW at the very least. Second, I recognize that the statement I made is entirely subjective, and it comes with me recognizing that the kinds of trails and riding that I prefer might not be everyone's cup of tea. But I like it steep, loamy, raw and rowdy, and North Conway has more of that than any other place I can think of outside of BC. Finally, making that kind of a claim isn't meant to create any kind of consternation about all of the other amazing places we have to ride bikes, or spark a vitriolic debate about the merits of your trails versus another. Just the opposite. I'm a firm believer in the power of inspiration, and think that surprises like North Conway are serving up a feast of inspirational terrain and riders. Sound good? Are we all cool? Good, because damn, this place is the truth.

North Conway is truly paradise for those who are looking to call a mountain town home.

A Bit About the Region

Getting to North Conway

The Best Trails to Ride in North Conway

Hurricane Mountain

Key trail - Kandagnar

Key trail - Charlie Don't Surf

Key trail - Hurricane

West Side

Key trail - Bryce Path

Key trail - Half Day

Marshall Creek Preservation Area

Key trail - Shumway

Key trail - Muzzy's

Mount Surprise

Cranmore Mountain Resort

It's all so good here that I don't know where to start. As heavy as many of the lines can be in North Conway, the truth is that there are trails here for virtually every type of rider, from beginners to pros and park rats to backcountry gurus. I mentioned earlier that there are plenty of lift served options that are reasonably close, including Cranmore Resort which will is entering its first year as a lift-served option as well as Highland and Attitash, but for the sake of this list we're going to stick to trails and network within North Conway proper, as there's more than enough in town to keep the grins going for a week or more.Think Squamish but with less crowds. It has incredible dirt, loads of extended fall line options, gaps, slabs, and high speeds. Hurricane Mountain is actually connected to Cranmore Mountain Resort via a ridge, which is where most of this trails drop down from. The White Mountain Bicycle Coalition is working with land owners there and expect to begin working on a new connector trail by the start of August.: What a trail. It's brilliant from start to finish. Early on the pitch is enough to keep the speeds high and the fingers off of the brakes while the constant bumps, lumps and corners keep things loose before the terrain dives down and the first of many chutes and gaps take over. Definitely recommended for advanced riders and up.: This might be one of my favorite trails...ever. It starts at the top of Cranmore Mountain and features unbelievably good dirt, loads of natural hits, and takes you through a variety of zones of the mountain. The fall line section through the fern meadow towards the bottom is breathtakingly good. Keep your eyes peeled for some Barred Owls in these woods!: Formerly known as Smoothie, it's a super fun and playful downhill with machine built sections at the top before the trail transitions into a more natural state about midway down. The line of sight is awesome throughout, and the Easter eggs are plentiful for more advanced riders.Whitehorse Ledge and Cathedral Ledge are the primary zones on the West Side, and this area is home to some absolutely stunning rides and views. Access to many of the trails is via Cathedral Ledge Rd, which you can take to the top for some stunning views of the Mount Washington Valley before dropping in, or cut off midway up for various singletrack connectors.: This isn't a long trail, but it is one of the gnarliest descents you'll find in all of New England. It starts on slab before taking a steep and deep dive into the woods, and is relentlessly technical and jarring. High risk, very high reward.: I could wax poetic about the dirt on most of the trails between those found on the West Side and those found on or around Cranmore, but Half Day in particular is something special if you have an affinity for brown pow. It's anplayground, with barely a straightforward camber to be found, and more roost than I can describe without the use of joyous expletives. Take some time to take in the view from Cathedral Ledge before you drop in.This is definitely the family friendly zone in North Conway. While there are certainly a few moments to get creative and make some shapes, the trails here are much more purpose built and feature a very friendly gradient for new riders. The trails are well marked and there's plenty of signage as well, so you can easily combine any number of trails for any number of routes depending on your energy level and time.: This is a main draw for the Marshall trails, and for good reason: it's a machine built rollercoaster. There are a few optional features, some high speeds and nice corners to keep you smiling throughout the mile long descent.: Muzzy's is super short and super sweet, and could be an ideal trail if you're looking for a trail you can rinse and repeat on as you build up confidence to carry more speed in and out of corners, and look to take your tires off of the ground with greater frequency. It has a similar feel as Shumway, but maybe with a few more optional side hits.This section isn't well represented on Trailforks, so until they do get more trails online, your best bet is to reach out to WMBC for assistance in navigating the trails. That said, there is some impressive hike-a-bike terrain that really elevates the level of offerings from North Conway to world class status. This is the type of terrain that will help you understand the impetus for modern long travel enduro bikes. Parking for access to these trails is currently a work in progress, so for now locals ask that you park at Cranmore and pedal over, or just start your adventure from town. Look for future trail developments in this zone in the coming years.Chris Lewando was contracted by the resort to build three beginner friendly options as the mountain embarks on its first year of offering lift served riding for North Conway. While the trails weren't officially named while I was in town, I did have a chance to sample some of the goods, and the work Chris has done deserves a round of applause. While definitely beginner friendly, the trails have more than enough easter eggs available for more advanced riders looking to make some shapes and have fun on the way down, and each trail is actually quite different from one another, a harder task than it would seem to be on paper. Hopefully this is just the beginning, because Cranmore has the terrain to support the kind of bike park that would compete with the Killingtons and Highlands of the world.