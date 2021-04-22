Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Park City, UT

Fast forward a dozen or so years and with a slightly better grasp on adulthood I pulled into town for a trip to PC that I had no intention of blowing. The week looked brilliant, with perfect weather and far more miles of trail than I could ever possibly hope to see over the course of 5 days. Leading up to my trip I often caught myself glancing at Park City on Trailforks, and every time I found my eyes glazing over at the sheer volume of trail that surrounds the community. Utah presents all manner of recreational opportunities, and perhaps none more so than those involving two wheels. Driving through town I was struck by how beautifully manicured this place was. Murals covered the roads, buildings of all shapes and colors lined the streets, and very expensive bikes were draped across very expensive cars. It's clearly a community that wears its love of the outdoors on its proverbial sleeve, and when you look at the mountains that surround this town on all sides, you realize how contagious that love can be.

I suppose one way of determining which trails you should ride would be to just go wherever you see Mitch Ropelato posting up, but you're not likely to get as much out of a trail as he does, so I'm going to step in and try to provide a rough template that hopefully helps. There's an overwhelming connectivity between Salt Lake City, Park City, Heber City, and everything in between that a glance at the region on Trailforks can be a confusing spaghetti bowl of colorful squiggles no matter how zoomed in you are. That's a testament to an unbelievably dedicated and driven contingent who, over the years, have really worked hard to cement mountain biking as a preeminent facet of life in the Wasatch Mountain Range. The riding is quite diverse, with plenty of purpose built and progressive bike park flow, loads of Aspen, Spruce and Fir groves, ridge lines, and everything in between. The scale of the terrain has produced some of the most talented riders on the planet, and has become a beacon for what is possible in the mountains. We'll be focused on the region within a 5 mile radius of Park City, which includes hundreds of miles of trail to choose from.This 10+ mile long gem tops out at just over 8,300 feet near Deer Valley Resort, and proceeds to drop close to 2,300 vertical feet down to Heber City. While the bottom will be surrounded by a pumptrack and community bike park, the trail itself is an absolute stunner. From the top the trail works its way down through aspen groves, to fir forests midway down, and ending with dry, powdery dirt among sage and scrub. There is nothing particularly technical about the ride save for maybe a few high speed, off camber sections and the occasional root garden. The dirt is pretty stellar early on, and the latter portion of the ride will provide you with genuinely breathtaking views. It's a lot of fun from start to finish, and you can add some flow and jumps to the end at the Pine Canyon Bike Park.Many a Youtuber has waxed poetic and nigh hyperbolic about this ride, but by most measures it's a categorically epic ride. The Wasatch Crest trail is really a series of trails, bypasses, and fire roads that combine to make for a massive ride in either direction. You can ride just a portion of it, ride the whole crest, or any combination in between, but no matter what you will be afforded views of Big Cottonwood Canyon and the rest of the Wasatch, as well as Park City itself. All of the trails that connect directly to the Crest are bidirectional, so while it's tempting to death grip some stretches, you need to be mindful of hikers and other riders headed in the opposite direction.Individually, both trails are a lot of fun but quite short. When combined the length of the ride doubles, and you move from the precipitous and rowdy Evil Empire, into the faster and flowier Empire. These trails are a bit higher up in elevation at Park City Resort, so they tend to open up a bit later into the season than much of what is found lower, but that obviously changes from year to year. Expect loam, drops, and plenty of tech early on, with more moderate technical riding but much faster speeds for the second half.It loses the same amount of elevation as W.O.W. does, but in only 2 miles instead of 10. Bear Trap has a mostly sustained average pitch of 20%, with even steeper bits toward the beginning. Dropping off of the southern portion of the Wasatch Crest, this stunning descent is loaded with moon dust, granite, and wildlife. There are a few drops and rock gardens, but it's the pitch and the prevalent ruts that will keep you on your toes and smiling big at the bottom.What a place! Outside, Woodward offers up lift access to 3 trails across all ability levels, a stunning asphalt pumptrack, and multiple dirt jump sets. Plus there's a skate park. You can also head inside to yet another pumptrack, a concrete skatepark, mini and mega ramps, a foam pit, trampolines, and more. This is how world class athletes are developed.Deer Valley offers up some of the only lift served riding in the state, so needless to say it's a hit. Spread across 6 different peaks, Deer Valley is home to 70 miles of trail, several of which were built and designed by flow trail masterminds, Gravity Logic. Deer Valley utilizes three lifts for rider access including Silver Lake Express chairlift at the base of the resort, Sterling Express located mid-mountain, and Homestake Express which is also found mid-mountain.