Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Prescott, Arizona

This time things were a bit different. I woke up on that final morning in town feeling rather good, as if I was just kicking things off. I was energized, had all of my mental faculties in order, and was very much looking forward to my ride that morning. It wasn't for a lack of trying either. I put in dozens of high altitude miles every day I had been there. Maybe it was the peace and quiet, or the incredibly clean air. Maybe it was the bed at The Motor Lodge.



It didn't really matter in the end. I got my head on straight, enjoyed the company of a lot of passionate and friendly people, and got to see a side of Arizona mountain biking I didn't know existed. Between the alpine adventures along Wolverton Mountain, or the beautiful and challenging landscape throughout the Granite Dells, or bombing down dusty and loose singletrack in the shadow of Thumb Butte, Prescott opened my eyes a bit.



My final ride in town could have been over in less than an hour. I only need to record a trail for the video guide embedded above this very introduction and then head out. 3 hours later, fully exhausted and with a smile on my face, I packed my gear and finally began my journey east. What's a couple of hours' delay when you've got The Dells as an excuse?





Brice Shirbach Local Flavours

Age: 37

Location: Wilmington, DE, USA

Industry affiliations: Pivot Cycles, Maxxis Tires, Pearl Izumi, 9point8, Julbo, MRP, Deity Components, EVOC, Shimano, Dialed Health, Stan's No Tubes, Topeak, Leatt, Cane Creek Cycling Components

Instagram: @bricycles

Favorite Trail in Prescott: Dino Canyon in the Granite Dells

Riding Style: Whatever's Clever

