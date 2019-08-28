Local Flavours: Complete Guide to Riding in Québec City, Québec

I mentioned the event on Instagram and shortly afterwards received a text from my old teammate and good friend, Antoine Caron, who happens to be one of Québec's fastest exports and was in Europe filming at the time.



"Hell of a time to be in Québec, eh?" he asked knowingly.



"Um," I texted back. "Why haven't I ever heard of this before?"



As far as I can tell, it's always a hell of a time to be in this place. As far as cities go, it's not especially large, but the energy, diversity, and feel of this place is kind of always just right. The warmth and hospitality are to be expected; you are in Canada after all. But the European influence adds a distinction that I find incredibly appealing, and that may or may not have something to do with the baguettes and croissants I tend to destroy whenever I'm in town. Of course, all of this is in addition to the region's greatest appeal: the trails. Spend a day or two riding here, and it'll become abundantly clear why everyone from Québec City is so damn fast.





Brice Shirbach Local Flavours

Age: 37

Location: Wilmington, DE, USA

Industry affiliations: Pivot Cycles, Maxxis Tires, Pearl Izumi, 9point8, Julbo, MRP, Deity Components, Shimano, Dialed Health, Stan's No Tubes, Topeak, Leatt, Cane Creek Cycling Components

Instagram: @bricycles

Favorite Trail near Québec City: Wolverine (Sentiers du Moulin)

Riding Style: Is this climb almost over?

