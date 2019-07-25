Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Sölden, Austria

Of course, it's not just about the racing, as the competitors "race" their 2-stroke mopeds throughout Austria's Ötzal Valley, up and down numerous alpine mountain passes for hundreds of kilometers, all vying to finish neither first nor last, but smack in the middle of the field. It is instead a rock and roll concert celebrating Tyrol County, Sölden, and the Austrian spirit with what sounds like thousands of chainsaws constantly revving throughout the weekend. It was a spectacle in every way imaginable. Of course, the scooters and massive festival complex that had been erected in just a few short days were truly captivating, and proved to be the source of many amazing memories from my week in town. You'd think that I would have had a hard time staying focused on the task at hand, which of course was to learn as much about the people and trails as I could in a week, and share these experiences and this knowledge with the rest of the world. You'd think. Not here though. Not in the Ötzal Alps, a place straight out of Bob Ross' wildest dreams.



Despite the best efforts of the Ötztaler Moped Marathon, and to be quite honest it was actually pretty close; my week in Sölden would ultimately be defined by the mountains that surround this community and the people and trails who call them home. The moped shenanigans proved to be quite the sight and sound, but as far as spectacles go, these mountains proved to be in a league all their own.





Brice Shirbach Local Flavours

Age: 37

Location: Wilmington, DE, USA

Industry affiliations: Pivot Cycles, Maxxis Tires, Pearl Izumi, 9point8, Julbo, MRP, Deity Components, EVOC, Shimano, Dialed Health, Stan's No Tubes, Topeak, Leatt, Cane Creek Cycling Components

Instagram: @bricycles

Favorite Trail in Sölden: Ollweite Line

Riding Style: Yes.

//37Wilmington, DE, USAPivot Cycles, Maxxis Tires, Pearl Izumi, 9point8, Julbo, MRP, Deity Components, EVOC, Shimano, Dialed Health, Stan's No Tubes, Topeak, Leatt, Cane Creek Cycling ComponentsOllweite LineYes.