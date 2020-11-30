Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Tallahassee, Florida

It only takes a day or two to acclimate, and much like adjusting to the mountains, it's amazing how good the absence of discomfort can feel. But the reason for that humidity can be directly attributed to the Gulf of Mexico, where water temps occasionally top 90 degrees Fahrenheit and prevailing winds keep things damp throughout the Sunshine State. While all of that humidity make take a little getting used to, particularly for those coming from drier climates, there are some real benefits that come from it. First, Florida is an ideal winter riding spot as it is exceedingly rare for a freeze thaw cycle to occur, even in those places that are hours from the coast. It's also green year-round, which is quite a respite from the dull grays and browns that dominate winter throughout most of the country. And there's the light show that comes at the end of each day. I arrived in Tallahassee with just enough time to get an hour-long ride in before catching an incredible sunset. Sure, the humidity takes a day or two to get used to on, but it also delivers the kind of oversaturated light show you'd normally need a filter for, so I'll take it.





Brice Shirbach Local Flavours

Age: 38

Location: Wilmington, DE, USA

Industry affiliations: PEARL iZUMi, Pivot Cycles, Maxxis Tires, Julbo, Shimano, Dialed Health, Stan's NoTubes

Instagram: @bricycles

Favorite Ride in Tallahassee: West Cadillac to East Cadillac

