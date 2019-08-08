Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Whitefish, Montana

The Highline Trail starts on one end at Logan's Pass, and traces the continental divide north from there. There's a bit of exposure early on, and that seems to keep the crowds off of the trail for the most part, as they often opt instead for the relatively straight forward hike up to Hidden Lake from the same parking lot. I was about half a mile from the trailhead when I first saw the mountain goat. It was headed my way along the narrow stretch of singletrack and it was immediately clear, given the lack of turnaround options or alternative routes available with a near vertical scree field to my left, and a 200 foot cliff to my right, that we were going to have to squeeze by each other. The goat didn't seem to notice me at first, and I took that opportunity to crouch low and snap a few glamour shots as it approached my position on the trail. Once I stood up it stopped, and seemed to size me up. A young couple 200 feet below us along the Going-to-the-Sun Road seemed to find this encounter fascinating and stopped whatever it was they were doing to watch this unfold, with phones at the ready as a video of me tumbling down the cliff and scree field would no doubt go viral as animal encounters seem to be all the rage these days.





Brice Shirbach Local Flavours

Age: 37

Location: Wilmington, DE, USA

Industry affiliations: Pivot Cycles, Maxxis Tires, Pearl Izumi, 9point8, Julbo, MRP, Deity Components, EVOC, Shimano, Dialed Health, Stan's No Tubes, Topeak, Leatt, Cane Creek Cycling Components

Instagram: @bricycles

Favorite Trail in Whitefish: Freebird to Careless Whisper

Riding Style: Yes.

//37Wilmington, DE, USAPivot Cycles, Maxxis Tires, Pearl Izumi, 9point8, Julbo, MRP, Deity Components, EVOC, Shimano, Dialed Health, Stan's No Tubes, Topeak, Leatt, Cane Creek Cycling ComponentsFreebird to Careless WhisperYes.