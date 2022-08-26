Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding Port Angeles, Washington

June is always a funny month in British Columbia and Washington. You really never know what the elements have in store. Last year we had an insane heat dome and the trails were in rough shape for that early in the season. This year, it has been exceptionally cool and wet with a few precious sunny breaks thrown in for good measure. Juneuary, monsJune - whatever you want to call it, you can’t be picky about your riding conditions - you’ve just got to embrace the unpredictability, channel your inner swine and get ready to roll in the slop. But on the plus side, the variability of June allows you to experience riding on so many different levels. Hot and sunny every day - where’s the fun in that? The fact that trails change drastically whether it’s wet or dry, sunny or overcast and the way you alter your own riding style in accordance to familiarity on slippery roots, puddles of unknown depth or kitty litter corners gives you the full meal deal. The fact that you can experience riding in every season over the course of a few days gives you the best overall sense of a destination - letting the true character shine through. It’s why charcuterie boards are so awesome - you get a bit of everything. And the ole adage “If you don’t like the weather, wait 5 minutes…” is complete BS up here - we waited an hour and the rain just kept getting harder.

A Bit About the Region

Getting to Port Angeles

By Land

By Sea

By Air

The Best Trails to Ride in Port Angeles

Dry Hill

Key trail - Waynes World

Key trail - Mitch’s Backside

Key trail - Chunderdome

Kelly Peak / Zoo Loop

Key trail - Horse

Key trail - Alpaca

Key trail - Vulture Ridge

Foothills

Key trail - Firnobyl

Key trail - Westside Sunny

Colville

This is classic PNW riding so if you’ve ridden in coastal BC or the Cascades, you’ll feel right at home with the golden dirt and dank forests. The rock here is more volcanic in structure than further up the coast on Vancouver Island so expect more fractured terrain and chunky rock features without as much grip as granite. The dirt has a bit of clay in the mix that is perfect for making shapes, which local builders have used to create a plethora of jumps and berms.The greater Port Angeles region holds roughly 280 trails totaling 400 miles (644 km). There is a great mix of riding within 15 minutes of town with Dry Hill taking center stage along with Kelly Peak, Colville, and Foothills areas. Slightly further afield you have Mount Pleasant, Striped Peak, Sadie Creek, Mount Muller and Cooper Ranch to the West on Highway 101, and the Dungeness and Miller Peninsula State Park before you get back towards civilization on the outskirts of Seattle across Puget Sound. Most trails are on DNR land and some require a $5 daily Discovery Pass for parking.Port Angeles Pumptrack - Velo Solutions has just finished up an impressive paved pumptrack at Civic Park beside the skatepark. In addition to the main lines, there is a dedicated adaptive accessible loop which is just the second adaptive pumptrack in North America.The network might seem ironically named - especially this time of year, but Dry Creek which runs beside the network has been around a lot longer than the trails. This network has seen the most trail development over the past few years largely due to the NW Cup - which also explains the heavy DH influence on trail building and design with berms and jumps galore. If you like to go fast, this is the spot! Uproot is a great option to take you to the top or you can pedal the road. A recommended intro lap from the top includes Yo Mama, Brazilian, Muffin Top, and One Liner.: This is a trail you want to do a few times to get to know the doubles and corners - it gets more fun with each lap!: A bit steeper with loads of roots and technical sections.: As the name suggests, bring you Mad Max A-game.The radio tower at the summit of Kelly Peak is clearly visible looking west from Dry Hill. This area is steeper and more technical with some of the biggest continuous descents in the area. The area is named for the animal themed trail names, apart from Richard Simmons, but I’ll let you draw your own conclusions about that one.: One of the original trails - steep and technical with lots of natural drops.: A mellower version of Horse, fun and fast! Easy to lap multiple times.: This trail will give you a great taste of the unique rock slabs along a chunky technical ridge line.This is a multi use network for both motorized and non motorized two wheel contraptions as well as ATVs, horses and hikers and has a different feel than the north facing riding areas. Due to it’s southerly aspect, it dries out much more quickly than Dry Hill or Kelly Peak which makes it a great wet weather option.: Fun weaving XC style trail best ridden north to south: Fast and loose non technical descent with great views of the Elwa River Valley.Great family friendly area or if you’re looking to bang out a few quick laps before the sun sets. Trails are fast, flowy and all have climbs close by. The network is encircled by a perimeter trail so it's pretty hard to get lost here. There’s also a picnic area with a fire pit, a pump track, drop zone, and small skills park.