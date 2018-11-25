Video: Evgeny Kurnikov's Latest Video Mixes Art & Sending It in Russia

Location check - in filmmaking this is one of the stages of pre-production when the team goes to inspect locations for filming. So it is here but Evgeny Kurnikov
and Ivan Andrianov
decided to make a full production cycle from this stage.
This is a project — experiment which arose spontaneously. Due to the vagaries of the weather the guys revised the concept of the original idea of the film and changed the direction — from hardtail to a full-suspension enduro bike. With the talent of Evgeny Kurnikov to ride anywhere on any bike and the vision of Ivan Andrianov as well as inspired by the landscapes of the Trans-Baikal Territory the guys created such a picture.
The guys spent about 2 weeks travelling around Trans-Baikal Territory where the final place was home spot of Evgeny Kurnikov in his hometown Chita. Then they plunged into nostalgia for the shooting of the film VVC FORCE 2015
.
Foto by VALERIY BEKISHEV
Thanks to GT and Trial-Sport for support. Special thanks: EVGENY VLASOV, EVGENY KHARCHENKO (drone pilot), ANTON KOSOVSKIY, DANILA DANILOV, TATYANA RYUMKINA, SERGEY POPOV
From vvcforce.pro
