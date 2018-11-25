VIDEOS

Video: Evgeny Kurnikov's Latest Video Mixes Art & Sending It in Russia

Nov 25, 2018
by VVC FORCE  
Location Check with EVGENY KURNIKOV

by vvcforcepro
Views: 384    Faves: 12    Comments: 4


Location check - in filmmaking this is one of the stages of pre-production when the team goes to inspect locations for filming. So it is here but Evgeny Kurnikov and Ivan Andrianov decided to make a full production cycle from this stage.

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

This is a project — experiment which arose spontaneously. Due to the vagaries of the weather the guys revised the concept of the original idea of the film and changed the direction — from hardtail to a full-suspension enduro bike. With the talent of Evgeny Kurnikov to ride anywhere on any bike and the vision of Ivan Andrianov as well as inspired by the landscapes of the Trans-Baikal Territory the guys created such a picture.

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

The guys spent about 2 weeks travelling around Trans-Baikal Territory where the final place was home spot of Evgeny Kurnikov in his hometown Chita. Then they plunged into nostalgia for the shooting of the film VVC FORCE 2015.

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

LOCATION CHECK www.vvcforce.pro Foto by Valery Bekishev

Foto by VALERIY BEKISHEV
Thanks to GT and Trial-Sport for support. Special thanks: EVGENY VLASOV, EVGENY KHARCHENKO (drone pilot), ANTON KOSOVSKIY, DANILA DANILOV, TATYANA RYUMKINA, SERGEY POPOV

PrintScreen from LOCATION CHECK video project. By Ivan Andrianov

From vvcforce.pro

Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
104086 views
Video: Missy Giove - The Champion Mountain Biker Turned Drug Smuggler
88375 views
Video: Teaser for Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
53518 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
52960 views
YT Introduces New Limited Edition Top-Spec Alloy Capra
41362 views
Online Deals - Black Friday 2018
40861 views
Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0
40730 views
Over $30,000 Worth of Prizes to be Won as Pinkbike's Share the Ride Gears Up for the Holidays
36104 views

9 Comments

  • + 9
 great piece of film work, really impressed with a lot of the shots and their creativity=)
  • + 4
 The GT Sanction frame is truly beautiful. I must have been crazy when i sold mine
  • + 1
 Nice. I've been thinking about it lately, and what I'm lacking is energy. Like I'm trying to analyze the difference between a top athlete like Evgeny, and myself.
  • + 1
 Look up where Chita, Russia is on a map.......such an insanely remote place, and people are STILL getting rad on the mtb
  • + 1
 Nice camera angles,looked like a big budget film,but probably made for a bottle of vodka.salut!
  • + 1
 Smooth style! Even the big tricks look polished and stylish, really good!
  • + 1
 Nice! I usually skip arty biking edits but this is very tasteful.
  • + 1
 Absolutely awesome
  • + 1
 Epic movie

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027457
Mobile Version of Website