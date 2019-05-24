Loch Morar - Riding Through Wildfire in Scotland

Ride out VS Ride Back

Ramsay's Nicolai Geometron stays nice and quiet over the rocky terrain, thanks to the Pinion gearbox and Gates Carbondrive belt.

Around every turn is another incredibly peaceful view.

Quite a few sections require either Danny Mac trials skills or for mere mortals, a quick hike-a-bike.

Business as usual. Rare spots of connectivity had to be capitalised on.

Locked, loaded and ready to make new friends.

Loving the return trip - just as much fun in either direction!