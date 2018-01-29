Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Miranda Miller Weigh in on the New World Cup DH Track in Lošinj, Croatia - Video



A new venue awaits the world's downhill elite for their first event in 2018. With less than three months left until the kick-off of the UCI Downhill World Cup season on April 22, the Specialized Gravity team headed to Lošinj, Croatia to check out the newest race track on the circuit.



See a preview of the Lošinj, Croatia venue here:







Who do you think will take the win at this new venue?



