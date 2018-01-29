Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Miranda Miller Weigh in on the New World Cup DH Track in Lošinj, Croatia - Video

A new venue awaits the world's downhill elite for their first event in 2018. With less than three months left until the kick-off of the UCI Downhill World Cup season on April 22, the Specialized Gravity team headed to Lošinj, Croatia to check out the newest race track on the circuit.
See a preview of the Lošinj, Croatia venue here:
Who do you think will take the win at this new venue?
35 Comments
Raise your hand if you have organized a race event (promotions, marketing, speaking to different people, raising funding ,permits...).
Right, stop bitching and just enjoy the show.
Wtf, a road section?
How much did the UCI pay these folks to try to hype this "track"?
UCI - irrelevant useless fat C$@ts
Post a Comment