RACING

Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Miranda Miller Weigh in on the New World Cup DH Track in Lošinj, Croatia - Video

Jan 29, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

A new venue awaits the world's downhill elite for their first event in 2018. With less than three months left until the kick-off of the UCI Downhill World Cup season on April 22, the Specialized Gravity team headed to Lošinj, Croatia to check out the newest race track on the circuit.

See a preview of the Lošinj, Croatia venue here:


Who do you think will take the win at this new venue?

35 Comments

  • + 22
 I don't necessarily think having varied events is bad, I just wish there were more of them. Have long technical tracks, short steep techy stuff, even some flatish runs... I think variety is great, really reflects the best all round rider!
  • + 3
 Same here and everyone was trashing this place when they first saw a helmet cam preview. This is going to be interesting to watch and it looks pretty rugged throughout.
  • + 11
 Hi UCI/Redbull. Ontario has short technical 2min tracks. Is it ok if Blue Mountain hosts a World Cup...we don't have real mountains but we have money :-)
  • + 6
 well put your money where your mouth is and apply for a round!
  • + 2
 Blue Mountain Poconos ? Cool bro knarly mountain
  • + 7
 dont want to prejudge but more than half the video is judge tourism stuff, dont get me wrong thats an awwsome place to be in but were not here for that, were here to race, RACE ! dont be surprised if more racers transition to enduro, which right now seems to be more exciting on EVERY aspect. Get a grip and get it right UCI
  • + 13
 But all the UCI officials have cozy beach front condos and catered meals 3 times a day. They are really the soul of the event right? (sarcasm)
  • + 1
 but they do are here for exactly that, worldwide exposure and more tourism is the only reason they paid big bucks to the UCI to host a WC race
  • + 5
 two minute downhill? At the World Cup level? Really? Wow.... Sounds/look techy which everyone has been asking for, but two minutes??!! I guess if the island scenery it there, suppose all the UCI officials received posh beach side condos so they approved it.
  • + 0
 Maybe they need to do two laps and combined times.
  • + 8
 UCI DH WC The Netherlands when? We got mountains too...
  • + 5
 being from croatia and actually seen the track i still have no idea how world cup is happening its nice techy short trail but its not wc level
  • + 2
 2 mins for a WC DH really ? By what was shown on that clip looks like a mashup of footpaths , sheep tracks and a few berms thrown in,the EWS could deffo show the UCI a thing or 2 on planning race venues and finding “proper” WCDH level worthy top rider testing tracks,, I wonder if a few riders will be using “enduro” bikes with some beefy tyres to ride this first race of the season after all “Phill Atwill” rode one on a hard tail last yr to prove a point!
  • - 18
flag drivereight (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 No one care about EWS! You’re in the wrong site! Go to MTBR or EBike site!
  • + 2
 @drivereight: are you joking?
  • + 2
 go home @drivereight: , you're drunk
  • + 1
 Just be grateful that there's another new WC track that we can watch and bitch about.

Raise your hand if you have organized a race event (promotions, marketing, speaking to different people, raising funding ,permits...).

Right, stop bitching and just enjoy the show.
  • + 1
 The last third of the "track" looks super technical! (sarcasm)

How much did the UCI pay these folks to try to hype this "track"?
  • + 3
 WC DH 2018!!!!! yeaaaah!! I cant wait!
  • + 3
 they should bring back bromont tabarnak
  • + 1
 Wow, I never knew my local trails were world cup caliber, but this track confirms it. We could hold a Socal World Cup at my local dog park.
  • + 0
 Fingers crossed I'm wrong, but any kick off line, and snag-a-bar on those super narrow walled sections, someone is going to end up paralyzed.
  • + 1
 It's going to be twice as rough by the time they're actually racing, should be a good race!
  • + 1
 If the manufacturers band together and leave the UCI to start their own league we would all be better for it.
  • + 2
 Need more events on the schedule
  • + 12
 I agree - racing starts April 21, but then they take a break until June 2nd. Adding two events in May would be a good way to round out the season.
  • + 1
 Missed the UCI press release about Nino racing WC this year.
  • + 1
 Fontana could totally host a World Cup!!
  • + 2
 A XC one.
  • + 0
 Who will win? My money is on the guy with aluminum rims.
  • - 1
 But, will they be using a typical Croatian girl as the finish line?
  • - 2
 Rude 1, Graves 2, Masters 3
UCI - irrelevant useless fat C$@ts
