Loic Bruni Fractures Heel Bone, Still Hopes to Race Leogang World Cup

Jun 2, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Loic Bruni says he crashed after losing balance on a jump while riding in Italy on Friday and hit his heel on a rock. He's said today that he has a compression of the bone in his heel and a small break on the side of the heel. After three productive days at the Red Bull Advanced Performance Center, Bruni says he is going to try riding tomorrow and still hopes to race in Leogang on June 12.


bigquotesUpdate from the situation! Got lucky from this one and I still have a shot at riding in a decent shape in Leogang. It’s been a tough last couple of months, not where I want to be but we will take it as it comes and see. Massive thanks to the APC crew @redbull for their support. I hope the pain will be fine tomorrow on the downhill bike, can’t wait to ride Schladming.Loic Bruni


We're wishing Bruni the best of luck with his recovery and we can't wait to see him back on the race course.

