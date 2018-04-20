Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup?

Spotted on Ben Cathro's Instagram, Loic Bruni could be out of the running in Croatia with a suspected dislocated elbow. Fingers crossed that it's nothing serious and Loic makes a full and speedy recovery!
|Bruni’s bike just brought down hill. Suspected dislocated elbow! Shit luck dude @loicbruni29 #Cathrovision *EDIT* just wanted to add that this is 2nd hand info so not 100% guaranteed to be correct. Came from Specialised team lorry driver.*EDIT*—Ben Cathro
We'll update this story as and when we get more information.
