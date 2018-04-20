RACING

Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup?

Apr 20, 2018
by Alex Evans  
Spotted on Ben Cathro's Instagram, Loic Bruni could be out of the running in Croatia with a suspected dislocated elbow. Fingers crossed that it's nothing serious and Loic makes a full and speedy recovery!

bigquotesBruni’s bike just brought down hill. Suspected dislocated elbow! Shit luck dude @loicbruni29 #Cathrovision *EDIT* just wanted to add that this is 2nd hand info so not 100% guaranteed to be correct. Came from Specialised team lorry driver.*EDIT*Ben Cathro


We'll update this story as and when we get more information.

19 Comments

  • + 23
 Fake news to throw us off our Fantasy league strategy. Well played.
  • + 6
 Sell, Mortimer, sell!
  • + 9
 First Claudio in hospital and now Loic potentially out?! People asked for chellending DH WC tracks and it certainly seems like we have one here. Hope he's OK, good luck boys and girls!
  • + 11
 To be fair, there are injuries at every world cup stop.
  • + 2
 @dfiler: Very true
  • + 4
 Ironic, after he criticized the track so heavily for being too easy, based on the first helmet cam footage he saw in the offseason. Total bummer to have one of the fastest guys out there, and a near automatic podium guy, off the track and out for possibly the whole season if it really is a dislocated elbow, hope that 1) it's not as serious as reported 2) Loic heals up quickly
  • + 0
 I dislocated my elbow last March and I was back on the bike in June so I don't think he'll be out the whole season.
  • + 1
 @LaXcarp: I dislocated my elbow in 2014 and that tore all my ligaments there and broke my radius and I was out for 1.5 years. I hope Bruni is not in that worst case scenario and he can race to his full potential!
  • + 1
 He will still get enough momentum at the end of the season to take a few WC races and World champs, hopefully. Heal up quick, buddy !
  • + 1
 Whatever it is: Get well soon, Loic! We don't want to miss any of the riders on the race!
  • + 1
 bad luck man, I think with the speeds these guys do this track will take no prisoners !
  • + 1
 Thats's terrible news and I hope it's not true!
  • + 1
 Oh no Frown this screws up a lot of people’s fantasy contest !!!!!
  • + 1
 you can still change it
  • + 1
 Noooo!
  • + 0
 uiiiiiii
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



