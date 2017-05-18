RED BULL BIKE

Loic Bruni Rides by Night - Video

May 17, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

See the French DH star light up a night descent on his home track of Mandelieu-la-Napoule.

7 Comments

  • + 7
 I have neither positive or negative feelings about this video.
  • + 1
 I have no feelings either, I must be dead inside.
  • + 1
 I feel like I just jerked off to some porn then the monitor shut off and now it is just me staring at my own reflection in the dark monitor screen.
  • + 2
 Seriously cool!
  • + 2
 Sick production!
  • + 0
 Must be seriously hard to ride with those constantly changing shadows.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



