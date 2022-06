Loic Bruni Shares Photos of his Huge Fort William Crash

Yoga for the day - My GoPro flew off when I crashed and still got to film it from an interesting angle. The bike went flying on this one — Loic Bruni

Loic Bruni has shared photos of his massive crash at last month's Fort William DH World Cup. After having to sit out the Fort William race weekend with a broken collarbone , Loic has shown off the images taken by his GoPro during the race-ending crash.Loic is still out of action in Leogang this weekend but we hope his recovery is going well and he will be back between the tape soon.