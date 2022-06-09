Loic Bruni Shares Photos of his Huge Fort William Crash

Loic Bruni has shared photos of his massive crash at last month's Fort William DH World Cup. After having to sit out the Fort William race weekend with a broken collarbone
, Loic has shown off the images taken by his GoPro during the race-ending crash.
|Yoga for the day - My GoPro flew off when I crashed and still got to film it from an interesting angle. The bike went flying on this one— Loic Bruni
Loic is still out of action in Leogang this weekend but we hope his recovery is going well and he will be back between the tape soon.
5 Comments