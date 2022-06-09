Loic Bruni Shares Photos of his Huge Fort William Crash

Jun 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Loic Bruni has shared photos of his massive crash at last month's Fort William DH World Cup. After having to sit out the Fort William race weekend with a broken collarbone, Loic has shown off the images taken by his GoPro during the race-ending crash.

bigquotesYoga for the day - My GoPro flew off when I crashed and still got to film it from an interesting angle. The bike went flying on this one Loic Bruni



Loic is still out of action in Leogang this weekend but we hope his recovery is going well and he will be back between the tape soon.

Racing and Events Injuries Loic Bruni DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Quite a good stretch session Loíc! Heal soon man!!
  • 5 0
 Downward Frog
  • 2 0
 I would like to see the video and try to understand what happened. These pictures look gnarly but won't help analyzing the crash
  • 2 0
 My bet is video is just gonna be a lot of spinny spinny, sky.
  • 1 0
 I feel dizzy.





