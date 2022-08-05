Loic Bruni Skipping the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup After Dislocating Shoulder

Loic Bruni has revealed on social media that he won't be racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne this weekend after dislocating his shoulder.The injury happened after Loic had a flat tire during a practice run, while making his way down the track he took a jump with the flat and was kicked off the bike dislocating his shoulder. Loic was able to put it back together himself and even went on to do more runs during the day. The pain got to be too much in the evening and Loic made the choice to miss this weekend's race to prepare himself for World Champs.We wish Loic the best and hope he can be back between the tape for World Champs.