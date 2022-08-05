Loic Bruni Skipping the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup After Dislocating Shoulder

Aug 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Last time the circus visited Quebec was 2019 and Loic Bruni took the top step. Will history repeat itself here on Saturday

Loic Bruni has revealed on social media that he won't be racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne this weekend after dislocating his shoulder.

The injury happened after Loic had a flat tire during a practice run, while making his way down the track he took a jump with the flat and was kicked off the bike dislocating his shoulder. Loic was able to put it back together himself and even went on to do more runs during the day. The pain got to be too much in the evening and Loic made the choice to miss this weekend's race to prepare himself for World Champs.


We wish Loic the best and hope he can be back between the tape for World Champs.

12 Comments

  • 60 0
 Disloicated
  • 12 6
 It's dislocated, I think you might be dysloicxic
  • 6 0
 Shoulder pops out. Puts it back in. Goes back up for more runs. Hard as nails. Hope he's able to have a beer whole he watches finals.
  • 4 0
 Having dislocated my shoulder earlier this summer....I'd rather break a bone. Dislocations are a miserable injury. Hope Loic heals up to make it back for rest of the season.
  • 1 0
 That's an easy choice, although my dislocation was catastrophic. Took out like 1/3 of my labrum in the process and required surgery. Hopefully his isn't as bad.
  • 1 0
 So hoenst question for you and/or any orthopods lurking- is a "dislocation" a type of severe separation? Asking since I've separated my shoulder on a few occasions, and it wasn't pleasant, but was able to function pretty normally in week or so. I do try to maintain decent shoulder strength via weights, pull-ups, etc..but I've always thought a legit "dislocation" was really bad news (regardless of the joint) and no effing way would you want to stress it out more.
  • 6 1
 MSA - destroyer of shoulders
  • 2 0
 Multiple Shoulder Anihilator
  • 2 0
 Top riders are returning from existing injuries way too quickly and ending up with more severe injuries. Shoulder dislocations are no joke
  • 1 0
 Next Demo should have a box inside the frame with enough to fix a puncture, only a couple of $ but not much
  • 1 0
 Crap! At this point, with the season he's had, he's probably wishing it would just be over. Heal up LB.
  • 2 1
 No worries, he'll heal up and be back in time to win the next race.





