Loic Bruni Unlikely to Race With an Idler-Equipped Demo in Leogang

May 28, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Back in March, Loic Bruni posted a video on his Instagram that showed him testing an idler-equipped Specialized Demo downhill bike. A keen-eyed Vital forum member noticed the difference. While the frame doesn't look all that different from the current Demo, a closer look reveals that the pivot where the chainstay connects to the front triangle is higher, which would explain the addition of an idler pulley. Without that idler, the higher pivot would result in less-than-ideal amounts of pedal kickback caused by the chain growth created by the more rearward axle path.

However, while it is definitely interesting to see more teams experimenting with idler setups, it doesn't seem like we'll see Bruni on this setup when World Cup racing resumes. Pinkbike reporter at large Matt Wragg went to shoot Bruni's race bike for an upcoming bike check yesterday, and reported back that Loic was only testing the idler to see if it would improve his feeling on the bike, but apparently it didn't really help given the suspension layout of his Demo.


Specialized Demo Race Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The positioning of the chainstay compared to the shock is lower on the current Demo than on the one Bruni was testing, basically making it a high pivot bike.

bigquotesSo, this is a day in the office for me... I’m so happy this work can’t be done from home like most people these days. Everyone being so brave for a year now, big respect everyone holding it together... Excited to ride the downhill bike again soon.Loic Bruni


Sam Blenkinsop s modified Aurum.
Sam Blenkinsop ran a similar setup in 2016 on the Norco Aurum, and the high pivot version of that bike followed shortly after.


Specialized and Pure Agency did also not provide comment at the time of the article's publication, we will update this article if they respond in future.

9 Comments

  • 44 1
 He demo'd the Demo with a demo idler but the demo idler demo'd that the old Demo was better.
  • 17 0
 The only thing higher the pivot was the hype.
  • 9 0
 I mean it doesn't matter what he running he gonna be stupid fast.
  • 2 0
 This was a large pivot from his original setup!
  • 2 0
 The pivots almost as high as me
  • 3 0
 Idle gossip
  • 1 0
 Idle comment... my idler has bigger bearings.
  • 1 0
 New Demo next year then
  • 1 1
 So loic switches to commencal...

