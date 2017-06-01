Loic Bruni's New Demo 29er

Is Loic Bruni on a 29er? There hasn't been an official announcement, but the writing is on the wall—Loic's Facebook wall (see image below)—and in the pits. Photographer, Dave Trumpore snapped these shots of Bruni's Demo and the details say it all.
The only questions remaining are (1) How many of his Specialized teammates are going the 29 Demo route and (2) Whether or not Specialized has a 29er-specific Demo frame in the works. We have no definitive answer to the first question, but the second question is easier to tackle: What we're seeing here with Bruni's Demo looks more like the ever-popular "Make 29er wheels fit onto our 27.5 frame" approach. That said, if there is a single company that would welcome the big wheels on their gravity bikes, it has to be Specialized. These guys have been chomping on the 29er bit for some time.
Specialized was one of the last hold-outs on 27.5, largely because they beat everyone else to the punch on building a long-travel 29er that didn't suck (that'd be the Enduro 29, way the hell back in 2013
). The company was also adamant that 29er wheels simply offered more advantages to riders than 27.5. The market, however, wasn't having any of that nonsense. Specialized complied with a host of 27.5-wheeled bikes. And yet...here we are today. Watching company after company rush to roll out wagon-wheel downhill bikes. Go figure.
Exhibit A: a Specialized teammate's 27.5 fork
Exhibit B: Bruni's fork. Notice the much lower drop-out position.
Exhibit C: Check out that stretched out rear end, lengthened to fit the larger wheel diameter.
A few questions remain: How much of an impact will the growing raft of 29er DH bikes actually have on results at Fort Bill and, in later races, the overall season results? Will certain courses favor big wheels? Will they make sense for every rider—even shorter riders? Time will tell.
50 Comments
It's interesting the variation in how much commitment each company seems to have to 29" wheels. Seems like some are lukewram, and simply make a couple adapters, other, all the way in.
Actually Loic said that he feels the 29ers are an advantage on the current tracks because they make it too easy.
He yearns for hardcore tracks even.the 29ers.will struggle greatly on.
Go to Vital for a better angle on all this.
He said that he didn't like it because the bike wasn't fun.
yet, they are struggling to follow the the other companies when it is about downhill 29er
www.vitalmtb.com/videos/features/Why-Loic-Bruni-Wont-Race-his-Prototype-Specialized-29er-at-Fort-William,33809/sspomer,2
1. Racing at this level is not about fun, but your way of making a living, so you better be competitive. You have a job to do first. Clock in, get it done, and if riding a 29er isn't fun, then after work get on your 16-inch pit bike (the smaller the wheels, the more fun) and do your thing. We all have to do some variation of this, right?
2. Or you can entertain the remote possibility that riding on 29-inch wheels can also be a blast.
I'm curious to see if Finn will be on the big wheels given his size.
Post a Comment