Loic Bruni's New Demo 29er

Jun 1, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
Loic Bruni s New Specialized Demo 29

Is Loic Bruni on a 29er? There hasn't been an official announcement, but the writing is on the wall—Loic's Facebook wall (see image below)—and in the pits. Photographer, Dave Trumpore snapped these shots of Bruni's Demo and the details say it all.

Loic 29

The only questions remaining are (1) How many of his Specialized teammates are going the 29 Demo route and (2) Whether or not Specialized has a 29er-specific Demo frame in the works. We have no definitive answer to the first question, but the second question is easier to tackle: What we're seeing here with Bruni's Demo looks more like the ever-popular "Make 29er wheels fit onto our 27.5 frame" approach. That said, if there is a single company that would welcome the big wheels on their gravity bikes, it has to be Specialized. These guys have been chomping on the 29er bit for some time.

Specialized was one of the last hold-outs on 27.5, largely because they beat everyone else to the punch on building a long-travel 29er that didn't suck (that'd be the Enduro 29, way the hell back in 2013). The company was also adamant that 29er wheels simply offered more advantages to riders than 27.5. The market, however, wasn't having any of that nonsense. Specialized complied with a host of 27.5-wheeled bikes. And yet...here we are today. Watching company after company rush to roll out wagon-wheel downhill bikes. Go figure.

Loic Bruni s New Specialized Demo 29
Exhibit A: a Specialized teammate's 27.5 fork
Loic Bruni s New Specialized Demo 29
Exhibit B: Bruni's fork. Notice the much lower drop-out position.

Loic Bruni s New Specialized Demo 29
Exhibit C: Check out that stretched out rear end, lengthened to fit the larger wheel diameter.

Loic Bruni s New Specialized Demo 29

A few questions remain: How much of an impact will the growing raft of 29er DH bikes actually have on results at Fort Bill and, in later races, the overall season results? Will certain courses favor big wheels? Will they make sense for every rider—even shorter riders? Time will tell.

50 Comments

  • + 21
 With all the custom stuff Spec. has done for riders in the past, that rear triangle extension is a bit of a let-down.

It's interesting the variation in how much commitment each company seems to have to 29" wheels. Seems like some are lukewram, and simply make a couple adapters, other, all the way in.
  • + 18
 definitely not an ideal frame for jerry-rigging before a race
  • + 8
 Some might have been caught a little off guard and have to adapt on the fly to keep their teams competitive. The newer bikes might be short-term fixes in an attempt to keep up with the early developers from other companies.
  • + 8
 Loic said that he didn't like the bike and he will stick to 27.5 wheels
  • + 2
 @enrico650:
Actually Loic said that he feels the 29ers are an advantage on the current tracks because they make it too easy.
He yearns for hardcore tracks even.the 29ers.will struggle greatly on.
Go to Vital for a better angle on all this.
  • + 4
 Yeah kind of a let down for sure. Wasn't Specialized one of the earlier big companies to say 29er was the way and 27.5 was dumb? Then I remember them walking back on that b/c so many people were on the 27.5 train. Was kind of hoping for a ground 29er build.
  • + 7
 @dhx42: Yes, their initial plan was to stick to 26 and 29, but then the market slapped them in the face. Can't really fault them for that. They had to respond to demand.
  • + 9
 Considering the amount of testing Loic and his mechanic do, and the ability and willingness of Specialized to create one off and custom equipment for the team in house and on short notice, I would imagine this is a well thought out and dialed effort. The extension might just be the easiest and smartest way to go about the task at hand.
  • + 1
 @denomerdano: I don't get that comment from Loic, shouldn't 29ers be better on harder core tracks given they smooth it out... never rode one so I have no idea, perhaps 27.5 would be better if the track was nothing but tighter turns, but even then i'm not so sure.
  • + 1
 Hey if it works it works. No need to mold an entire new swingarm if a little aluminum widget gets you what you need.
  • + 1
 @denomerdano: You need to read before you comment.
He said that he didn't like it because the bike wasn't fun.
  • + 15
 That rear dropout extension looks getto AF!
  • + 4
 and seems a little fragile, I think
  • + 14
 Oh god that dropout extension looks terrifying. Stay safe Loic!
  • + 9
 this industry is pure madness: "These guys have been chomping on the 29er bit for some time. Specialized was one of the last hold-outs on 27.5".

yet, they are struggling to follow the the other companies when it is about downhill 29er
  • + 11
 Grabbing popcorn now.......
  • + 2
 and a beer
  • + 1
 @peterguns: Good call!
  • + 8
 I'm waiting for a 26" rig with comments yeah I'm going to double the 29r brake bumps
  • + 7
 He did an Interview with Vital and stated he won't ride the 29er Demo on sunday...
  • + 6
 Straight from the source:

www.vitalmtb.com/videos/features/Why-Loic-Bruni-Wont-Race-his-Prototype-Specialized-29er-at-Fort-William,33809/sspomer,2
  • + 2
 I think Loic's taking the piss - I'd be willing to bet we see him on big wheels come race day.
  • + 2
 29er skill amplifier. saying that once all dust settles it will be like EWS where some ride 29 some 27.5 .Although I think that depend on tracks staying varied .people comparing f1 to dh have hit the nail on the head you can be the best driver in the world but if you drive for Manor you don't win Mercedes or Farrari then yeah you do .I've watch that for 28 years most of the time since Senna like watching paint dry.5 years ago I start watching DH I'm thinking this is great any one of the last twenty riders (in the mens)could win .Hope it stays that way.
  • + 4
 Sorry loic no more fun for you. That is if you pay attention to what the PB crowd has to say about it.
  • + 2
 You can look at it two ways:

1. Racing at this level is not about fun, but your way of making a living, so you better be competitive. You have a job to do first. Clock in, get it done, and if riding a 29er isn't fun, then after work get on your 16-inch pit bike (the smaller the wheels, the more fun) and do your thing. We all have to do some variation of this, right?

2. Or you can entertain the remote possibility that riding on 29-inch wheels can also be a blast.
  • + 2
 Haha.. So true
  • + 3
 @TheR: Never understood the 29 ain't fun or playful.. Are guys seeing the amount of fun Kirt Voreis is having on his niner via Instagram?? He's doing everything pb commenters said couldn't be on the 29..The new crop is a different breed and a blast..
  • + 2
 @bohns1: I've only ridden 29ers on a couple occasions, and I didn't notice much difference beyond some obstacles were slightly easier and the overall riding was slightly faster.
  • + 3
 Wasn't loci calling the people on 29ers basically b&!?)@" like less than a month ago.
  • + 1
 How much affect will they have? Well we won't really know what is genuinely faster this weekend as likely all the podium threats will be on one. But it will be hyped big time when the wagon wheels take the cake.
  • + 3
 Adapt or get left behind.
  • + 4
 Hack or Bodge?
  • + 3
 lol, that picture should be on the Dirt Shed Show tomorrow.
  • + 3
 Hodge
  • + 3
 Shouldn't it be called the Demo 89er?
  • + 0
 Don't hate because you jumped on the 27.5 bandwagon and ate it up while it ate up your bank account at the same time. Follow the herd sheeple!
  • + 1
 @Loicbruni29 is his instagram name, not a hashtag.

I'm curious to see if Finn will be on the big wheels given his size.
  • + 2
 i doubt it at this stage, maybe further down the line when 29ers have actually been thought out a bit more and proper frames designed to fit the big wheels.
  • + 1
 He just said he won't be riding it this weekend: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CP_rfE440N8&t=0s
  • + 1
 Nothin like a dirty knob up your ass!
  • + 1
 FS: 2016 Norco Aurum Carbon
  • + 1
 COTD!!!!
  • + 1
 That rear end I think it's gonna break...
  • + 1
 That drop out is bush league at best.
  • + 1
 I'm a little scared of exhibit C
  • + 1
 Yaaawwwwwwn
  • + 0
 That is a beautiful rig!
