Loic Bruni Isn't The Family's Only DH World Champion

Jean Pierre Bruni riding the Masters World Championships in Bromont, Canada in 2000. Photo Credit: Jean Pierre Bruni riding the Masters World Championships in Bromont, Canada in 2000. Photo Credit: www.canadiancyclist.com Then in '03 he migrated to the older 40-44 category but continued his dominance, taking the category win. Over the following few years, papa-Bruni remained at or not far away from the top of his class winning in Bromont for the final time in '04 and then carrying on with his success in Par Loup, France in '08 and coming second in '09.



Fast-forward to 2013 when Bruni's name once again crops up at the Masters World Champs, this time held in Pietermaritzburg in South Africa in the 50-54 age category. It's clear to see his passion for success hadn't dwindled, winning by a solid 4.355 seconds over Switzerland's Benoit Fellay and placing 20th overall.



The next year in Vallnord, Bruni's form picked back up and he returned to his winning ways. On the 5-minute-plus track, Bruni regained his crown from the previous year's winner Maclennan by a convincing 2.3-seconds. The now 53-year old Bruni finished only 49-seconds behind Cesar Rojo, 19 years Bruni's junior on the exceptionally gnarly and long track.



2016 & 17 didn't go to plan for Bruni, but at this year's Masters Worlds in Vallnord we saw another impressive return to form. Once again racing against Swiss Benoit Fellay (who he last beat in '13) Bruni reinforced his dominance, winning by 9.60-seconds.

Maybe having a super-fast dad who's into winning has been one of Loic's secret weapons and a key to his success? Although it seems Loic has his work cut out if he's going to beat the number of titles his dad holds! We're sure Loic is looking to back up his father's 2018 World Champs win with his own victory this year in Lenzerheide on the 8th and 9th of September.