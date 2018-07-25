INDUSTRY INSIDER

Loic Bruni Isn't The Family's Only DH World Champion

Jul 25, 2018
by Alex Evans  
Mega Challenger start. Jean Pierre Bruni is a legend amongst the Mega riders

Speed and a passion for two wheels run in the Bruni family's veins. Not only is Loic Bruni a multiple World Champion but his Dad, Jean Pierre, has stood on the top step of the World Championship podium no less than eight times! Enjoying a podium-topping career that's entered its 21st year, we don't think papa-Bruni is going to be hanging up his lid any time soon.

Although his first World Championships was in '97, his race-winning streak begun way back in '99 at the Bromont UCI Masters World Champs. Jean Pierre rode in the 35-39 men's category (the second age group in the competition) and claimed victory over USA's Gary Sailors by 7.02 seconds.

Skip forward a year to '00 and Bruni once again stood atop the podium in Bromont, again winning by a hefty margin.

Jean Pierre Bruni riding the Masters World Championships in Bromont Canada in 2000. Photo Credit www.canadiancyclist.com
Jean Pierre Bruni riding the Masters World Championships in Bromont, Canada in 2000. Photo Credit: www.canadiancyclist.com
Then in '03 he migrated to the older 40-44 category but continued his dominance, taking the category win. Over the following few years, papa-Bruni remained at or not far away from the top of his class winning in Bromont for the final time in '04 and then carrying on with his success in Par Loup, France in '08 and coming second in '09.

Fast-forward to 2013 when Bruni's name once again crops up at the Masters World Champs, this time held in Pietermaritzburg in South Africa in the 50-54 age category. It's clear to see his passion for success hadn't dwindled, winning by a solid 4.355 seconds over Switzerland's Benoit Fellay and placing 20th overall.

In 2014, the Masters Worlds was held in Hafjell, Norway, but Bruni had to settle for the second step of the podium, being beaten by Brit Alastair Maclennan by only 1.45 seconds.

The next year in Vallnord, Bruni's form picked back up and he returned to his winning ways. On the 5-minute-plus track, Bruni regained his crown from the previous year's winner Maclennan by a convincing 2.3-seconds. The now 53-year old Bruni finished only 49-seconds behind Cesar Rojo, 19 years Bruni's junior on the exceptionally gnarly and long track.

2016 & 17 didn't go to plan for Bruni, but at this year's Masters Worlds in Vallnord we saw another impressive return to form. Once again racing against Swiss Benoit Fellay (who he last beat in '13) Bruni reinforced his dominance, winning by 9.60-seconds.
Jean Pierre Bruni riding Lapierre s Overvolt eMTB. Photo Credit Lapierre
Jean Pierre Bruni riding Lapierre's Overvolt eMTB. Photo Credit: Lapierre

With one rider to go the tension on the hotseat was almost unbearable.

Maybe having a super-fast dad who's into winning has been one of Loic's secret weapons and a key to his success? Although it seems Loic has his work cut out if he's going to beat the number of titles his dad holds! We're sure Loic is looking to back up his father's 2018 World Champs win with his own victory this year in Lenzerheide on the 8th and 9th of September.



4 Comments

  • + 24
 My dad is shite on a bike, explains alot.
  • + 10
 my dads awesome, something not quite adding up here hmm, milkman
  • + 3
 Sick we raced in Bromont that year and did trail work for lift tickets that week, such a fun track!!! Our team had 2 guys racing masters it was a awesome experience!
  • + 2
 I'm old enough to be Logic Bruni's dad...just not fast enough. Oh well... there's still time.

