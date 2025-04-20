Powered by Outside

Video: Sending Big Jumps & Life at Home with Mads Makken Haugen in 'Lokal Pokal'

Apr 20, 2025
by Magnus  

Lokal Pokal (Norwegian)
Local Hero – A term used with a humorous or self-ironic undertone to describe someone or something celebrated within a local context.

Lokal Pokal is a “homie cam edit” and a peek behind the scenes of Norwegian freerider Mads “Makken” Haugen, showcasing some of the work that goes into building a big jump line, staying relevant as a pro mountain biker, and bringing the kids along for the ride.

Throughout the summer and fall, we’ve been a group of friends hanging out at Makken’s childhood home—a small farm in Vang—working on the jump line, documenting the progress, and test riding. It’s been cool to get an insider’s look at the life of a “pro” mountain biker in Norway. Digging drainage, setting up electric fences to keep cows away from the jumps (yes, they love salt), and figuring out efficient ways to cover landings and inruns with tarps, only to remove them quickly when conditions improve. We also had a lot of fun editing the video, combining footage from iPhones, GoPros, and high-end cameras.

photo
photo
Life on the farm

Growing up on a farm in a small Norwegian town has its pros and cons. You develop a strong work ethic—alarm clocks are always set to “early” for daily farm chores. However, when the chores are done, the farm offers access to land, tools, and endless possibilities for creativity.

photo
About 2–3 “Mississippi” of air time

photo
photo
Postcard views!

Raised on sled, moto, and snowboard videos, mountain bikes became Makken’s ticket out of Vang. After nearly 20 years, he’s bringing “play” back to the farm where he built his very first jumps.

Makken has built his jumps exactly how he likes them: two trick jumps with tall, steep lips that give 2–3 “Mississippi” of air time—perfect for whips and tricks. A hip jump and a few smaller jumps add flow, setting riders up for the bigger features.

photo
photo
Beautiful Vang in Valdres

photo
photo
Bringing the kids (and dogs) along for the ride

Living in a small town and a tight-knit community means helping each other out. Word about the new jumps spreads quickly. At the supermarket and the local hardware store, people ask how it’s going and wonder how big the jumps will be this time. With plenty of local help and support, a digger is borrowed for the weekend from a local contractor, and a Can-Am ATV for shuttling is provided by the local dealership.

photo
photo
Homies with cameras

What's next?

While some work remains on the jump line and local downhill trails, plans are already in motion for more filming this season. The lineup will feature both familiar faces from the 'fest days' and local up-and-coming freeriders. Makken will also continue hosting freeride camps and expanding his role with Nicolai Bikes as a Norwegian distributor and test center.

Words & photos
Magnus Grönberg

Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
granbarmedia avatar

Member since Apr 6, 2016
2 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
178816 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46143 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
40140 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37015 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
31133 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28976 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28376 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
26368 views

15 Comments
  • 170
 Nice one! Good to see Makken again!
  • 50
 Yeah, he was the first YT Industries sponsored freerider I ever heard of. So that's been a while. Cool to see he's still going strong!
  • 50
 We bang big booters dot com... I spat coffee all over my screen, laughing. "No, boss, it just forwards to Pinkbike. I swear."
  • 50
 I love to see this guy shred!!
  • 40
 Should be a must watch, epic style
  • 20
 Wow, thanks!
  • 30
 Thats the life. Love the WRC quad, sick.
  • 10
 Haha, thanks for noticing! We found some fire 2-stroke whip sound effects too B)
  • 30
 That’s a super cool video; very inspiring
  • 30
 Amplitude and style all the way!
  • 30
 Feelgood from Makken and his crew. Made my day. Thanks!
  • 30
 Heck yes Makken!
  • 20
 That thumbnail photo is spectacular!
  • 20
 40,000 hours on the machine has to be a typo though, 4,000 maybe?
  • 10
 We have double checked the numbers. He has apparently been working across multiple time zones at once, managing to squeeze out about 100 hours in a single weekend. Pretty impressive and very efficient! And yes, it’s science.







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018722
Mobile Version of Website