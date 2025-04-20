Video: Sending Big Jumps & Life at Home with Mads Makken Haugen in 'Lokal Pokal'

Lokal Pokal (Norwegian)

Local Hero – A term used with a humorous or self-ironic undertone to describe someone or something celebrated within a local context.

Life on the farm

About 2–3 “Mississippi” of air time

Postcard views!

Beautiful Vang in Valdres

Bringing the kids (and dogs) along for the ride

Homies with cameras

What's next?

Words & photos

Lokal Pokal is a “homie cam edit” and a peek behind the scenes of Norwegian freerider Mads “Makken” Haugen, showcasing some of the work that goes into building a big jump line, staying relevant as a pro mountain biker, and bringing the kids along for the ride.Throughout the summer and fall, we’ve been a group of friends hanging out at Makken’s childhood home—a small farm in Vang—working on the jump line, documenting the progress, and test riding. It’s been cool to get an insider’s look at the life of a “pro” mountain biker in Norway. Digging drainage, setting up electric fences to keep cows away from the jumps (yes, they love salt), and figuring out efficient ways to cover landings and inruns with tarps, only to remove them quickly when conditions improve. We also had a lot of fun editing the video, combining footage from iPhones, GoPros, and high-end cameras.Growing up on a farm in a small Norwegian town has its pros and cons. You develop a strong work ethic—alarm clocks are always set to “early” for daily farm chores. However, when the chores are done, the farm offers access to land, tools, and endless possibilities for creativity.Raised on sled, moto, and snowboard videos, mountain bikes became Makken’s ticket out of Vang. After nearly 20 years, he’s bringing “play” back to the farm where he built his very first jumps.Makken has built his jumps exactly how he likes them: two trick jumps with tall, steep lips that give 2–3 “Mississippi” of air time—perfect for whips and tricks. A hip jump and a few smaller jumps add flow, setting riders up for the bigger features.Living in a small town and a tight-knit community means helping each other out. Word about the new jumps spreads quickly. At the supermarket and the local hardware store, people ask how it’s going and wonder how big the jumps will be this time. With plenty of local help and support, a digger is borrowed for the weekend from a local contractor, and a Can-Am ATV for shuttling is provided by the local dealership.While some work remains on the jump line and local downhill trails, plans are already in motion for more filming this season. The lineup will feature both familiar faces from the 'fest days' and local up-and-coming freeriders. Makken will also continue hosting freeride camps and expanding his role with Nicolai Bikes as a Norwegian distributor and test center.Magnus Grönberg